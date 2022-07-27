The Chicago Bears offensive line had new members for training camp

The Chicago Bears stayed with a previous combination on the offensive line during Wednesday’s practice even after adding depth at the position recently. The Bears unit charged with the job of protecting Justin Fields has had a lot of eyes on them this offseason. Understandably, as the unit gave up the most sacks out of any NFL unit last season.

The Bears’ offensive line looked noticeably similar Wednesday to OTAs for the starters. The team recently added Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield to the team before training camp. But they were not with the ones for most drills, according to multiple reports. The move gave added depth to the Bears and a veteran presence that should cause extra motivation for youngsters like Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins, and Braxton Jones.

Head coach Matt Eberflus kept the depth chart secret in Tuesday’s press conference. He told the media we’d see the result Wednesday. According to multiple reports, the Bears offensive line practiced with this combination on Wednesday.

Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick, Sam Mustipher, and Larry Borom, were with the first team. Reiff got some reps with the first team at left tackle, just not during drills.

In team drills, O-line picked up where it left off in spring: (L to R) Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick, Sam Mustipher, Larry Borom. Newcomer Riley Reiff did some work with the ones when O-line was working by itself. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 27, 2022

What’s in the world is going on with Teven Jenkins?

The Chicago Bears are not putting Jenkins with the first team as of now. There was a lot of speculation the Bears would try out Jenkins at the guard position. That’s currently not the case. Whether Eberflus is using this as a motivation tool, or if Jenkins can’t cut it at his reduced weight is yet to be seen.

If Jenkins can’t crack a starting job by week one of the season it would be a major disappointment for the 2021 second-round draft pick. It’s early in training camp, but where he’s at right now is not promising for the Chicago Bears.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE