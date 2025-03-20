The Chicago Bears took an aggressive approach to bolstering their offensive line, adding three new faces to the interior. However, the Bears still had some leftover talent from 2024’s blocking unit.

Ryan Bates only played in three games during his first year in Chicago due to a shoulder injury and a concussion. However, he started two of those games. The Bears acquired Bates in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, showing General Manager Ryan Poles has faith in him. It’s just the injuries have thrown a question mark into Bates’ role.

That is only more true after Chicago’s acquisitions of Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney and Drew Dalman. Jackson and Thuney are blocking Bates at guard while Dalman is now the center of the foreseeable future. Without a clear role in sight, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune tried to make some sense of how the Bears will handle Bates in 2025.

“A couple of readers asked about how Bates fits into the puzzle, and we’ll have to see. Right now he looks like the backup to the three interior positions,” Biggs wrote. “But that’s a position he will have to earn, and if the Bears add a mid-round draft pick, he could have competition in training camp.”

“The impression I get is the Bears, at minimum, want to see Bates in the mix as a reserve this summer,” Biggs continued. “He earned a $500,000 roster bonus on the third day of the league year, and if the team was looking to create a little cap savings and save on some cash, it would have released him before that. He has a $3.4 million base salary and a $100,000 workout bonus. The $500,000 roster bonus doesn’t lock down a spot for Bates, but it is evidence the team wants to have him in the pool of options.”

“Physically, Bates should be in a much better position than he was last summer, and if that remains the case, he could offer some value as a backup with experience,” Biggs concluded.

Ryan Bates NFL journey

Those three games are all Chicago Bears fans have to base their judgement on Bates thus far. But his journey through the NFL shows that when healthy, the offensive lineman adds a level of versatility Chicago’s line may require.

Bates originally signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019. But he was traded to the Buffalo Bills that same season and began seeing immediate playing time. Bates appeared in eight games as a rookie and 16 as a sophomore. By 2022, Bates started 15 games for Buffalo. Overall, the lineman appeared in 73 games and started 19 of them with the Bills.

While predominantly a guard, Bates has played center over his NFL career. That ability to play anywhere on the interior adds to his value and was a driving force in Chicago trading a fifth-round pick for him. As the Bears plan for 2025, they seem much more likely to utilize Bates as a backup across the interior.

That may not be what Chicago had planned when they made the move, but it doesn’t hurt having him on the roster. Injuries happen over a 17-game football season. Having a player like Bates who can fill in in a pinch will help the Bears have a much more consistent line.

Who Bates is backing up on Chicago Bears

While not necessarily a testament to Bates’ skill, the Bears made sure the interior of their offensive line was more beefed up heading into 2025. Chicago signed Dalman almost as soon as the legal tampering window opened, while Thuney and Jackson were acquired via trades prior to that.

Dalman, who received a three-year, $42 million contract was considered arguably the best center available in free agency. An ankle injury limited him to nine games with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. However, he still impressed by earning a 78.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. Only 26-years-old, Dalman will be the center piece of Chicago’s line for the foreseeable future.

Thuney is a four-time Super Bowl champion and will be a veteran leader on the line. He is coming off of back-to-back All-Pro seasons, proving that Father Time has not come for him yet. Chicago’s acquisition proved how serious they were in improving their line. After blocking for Patrick Mahomes, Thuney will be able to use that experience in helping improve Caleb Williams.

Jackson’s lone season with the Los Angeles Rams didn’t go as planned. Injuries took out most of his season, and when Jackson did play, Los Angeles had him at center rather than his more natural guard. Now, Jackson has been moved back to right guard. Furthermore, he’s playing under a coach in Johnson who he earned a Pro Bowl appearance under. Ultimately, Jackson has been put in a stronger place to succeed in Chicago.

But if any of them were to go down, Bates would get the call. Assuming Bates is fully healthy, the Bears are planning for him to be a backup option at all three interior options. Chicago has gone from fielding arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL to actually having depth.

