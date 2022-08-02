The Chicago Bears keep shaking things up with the offensive line

Most analysts thought Riley Reiff would be a shoo-in for the left tackle on the Chicago Bears offensive line. That’s not where Reiff was seen practicing with the first team on Tuesday. The Bears continue to play with new combinations with the unit in the wake of center Lucas Patrick’s injury and offensive tackle Teven Jenkin’s mysterious absence.

Rookie Braxton Jones was seen getting reps with the first team at left tackle on Tuesday, per reports.

New twist up front as the #Bears continue to mix and match on the O-line: Braxton Jones at LT and Riley Reiff at RT with the 1s to open team drills. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 2, 2022

Jones had been splitting reps with Reiff at left tackle with the first team. Tuesday, it was Larry Borom working at right tackle and splitting reps with Reiff. It was assumed that with Reiff’s experience, he’d be the guy at left tackle. But it appears that Jones is impressing the Bears coaching staff early in training camp.

It would be an amazing development for the Bears if they find Jones is better suited for starting left tackle than Reiff this season. Jones would be a steal for the Bears as he was taken in the fifth round of this year’s draft. Reiff’s help at right tackle would help the offensive line to be more competent at protecting Justin Fields’ pocket.

First Bears line: Michael Schofield at RG, Sam Mustipher at C. Riley Reiff and Larry Borom rotated at RT. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 2, 2022

Offensive guard Michael Schofield continues to get more reps with the first team Tuesday. He was seen getting work with the first unit Monday.

We saw more Michael Schofield at RG with the first team offense today. Schofield had been fairly limited in 11-on-11 last week. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 1, 2022

Jenkins missed his fifth straight day of practice. Reports came out Monday that the Chicago Bears were looking to find a trade partner for the second-year tackle.

Today is the Bears first padded practice of camp. They’ll do back to back days Tuesday/Wednesday and are allowed 16 padded practices through the end of training camp. Teven Jenkins is not here for a 5th consecutive practice. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 2, 2022

