Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears OL makes a surprising appearance at right tackle

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Riley Reiff Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears keep shaking things up with the offensive line

Most analysts thought Riley Reiff would be a shoo-in for the left tackle on the Chicago Bears offensive line. That’s not where Reiff was seen practicing with the first team on Tuesday. The Bears continue to play with new combinations with the unit in the wake of center Lucas Patrick’s injury and offensive tackle Teven Jenkin’s mysterious absence.

Rookie Braxton Jones was seen getting reps with the first team at left tackle on Tuesday, per reports.

Jones had been splitting reps with Reiff at left tackle with the first team. Tuesday, it was Larry Borom working at right tackle and splitting reps with Reiff. It was assumed that with Reiff’s experience, he’d be the guy at left tackle. But it appears that Jones is impressing the Bears coaching staff early in training camp.

It would be an amazing development for the Bears if they find Jones is better suited for starting left tackle than Reiff this season. Jones would be a steal for the Bears as he was taken in the fifth round of this year’s draft. Reiff’s help at right tackle would help the offensive line to be more competent at protecting Justin Fields’ pocket.

Offensive guard Michael Schofield continues to get more reps with the first team Tuesday. He was seen getting work with the first unit Monday.

Jenkins missed his fifth straight day of practice. Reports came out Monday that the Chicago Bears were looking to find a trade partner for the second-year tackle.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Chicago could be the home of a new team due to NFL expansion.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply