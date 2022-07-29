Trending
Chicago Bears start four rookies at offensive line Friday

The Chicago Bears offensive line looked different Friday

The Chicago Bears were missing two players from their offensive line at practice and another projected starter was not participating in drills early on Friday. Lucas Patrick needs surgery and Teven Jenkins was absent. What was left for the first team was a youth movement.

Rookie Doug Kramer stepped up to work with the first team when Patrick was injured Thursday. Rumors had it that experienced Cody Whitehair might get a crack at center. However, he was not able to participate in drills. Kramer and Sam Mustipher traded off at center with the first team.

In warmups, new faces were seen with the first team.

By drills, Braxton Jones replaced Riley Reiff.

I count four rookies on the first team with the experienced tackle being Borom in his second NFL season.

The Chicago Bears bosses are watching the unit intensely

The Chicago Bears line was already in bad shape before training camp. The Bears added Reiff and Michael Schofield to help. But intense practices are proving too much for these guys early on. General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus were monitoring the situation closely Friday morning.

Poles has his work cut out for him now. When seventh-round pick Ja’Tyre Carter is getting reps with the first team, you know it’s trouble. (It’s interesting to note Schofield does not appear to be getting the love Reiff is with the offensive line.)

This unit right now will not be able to keep Justin Fields upright. It’s embarrassing that the best the Bears can do to protect Fields is ask four rookies offensive linemen (taken in the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds) to hold it down. Intense practices are excellent in theory, but they’re even better on teams with depth. The Bears have none of that now. They might not competitive offense in the fall.

 

