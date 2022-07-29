The Chicago Bears offensive line looked different Friday

The Chicago Bears were missing two players from their offensive line at practice and another projected starter was not participating in drills early on Friday. Lucas Patrick needs surgery and Teven Jenkins was absent. What was left for the first team was a youth movement.

Rookie Doug Kramer stepped up to work with the first team when Patrick was injured Thursday. Rumors had it that experienced Cody Whitehair might get a crack at center. However, he was not able to participate in drills. Kramer and Sam Mustipher traded off at center with the first team.

#Bears guard Cody Whitehair is on the exercise bike and does not appear to be participating in individual drills. Tight end Ryan Griffin is also over there. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) July 29, 2022

Cody Whitehair just joined the rest of the linemen. He doesn't have his helmet. Looks like he isn't practicing either. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) July 29, 2022

In warmups, new faces were seen with the first team.

Looks like a vet day for Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick is likely out with the thumb, so the first OL starting out warmups is LT Reiff, LG Zach Thomas, C Doug Kramer, RG Ja’Tyre Carter, RT Borom I don’t see Teven Jenkins yet either. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) July 29, 2022

By drills, Braxton Jones replaced Riley Reiff.

Cody Whitehair isn’t practicing today. Could be a vet day. So, no Lucas Patrick, Teven Jenkins and Whitehair. Today’s Bears starting OL in team drills is as follows:

LT Braxton Jones

LG Zachary Thomas

C Doug Kramer

RG Ja’Tyre Carter

RT Larry Borom — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) July 29, 2022

And now Sam Mustipher is at center with the 1s. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) July 29, 2022

I count four rookies on the first team with the experienced tackle being Borom in his second NFL season.

The Chicago Bears bosses are watching the unit intensely

The Chicago Bears line was already in bad shape before training camp. The Bears added Reiff and Michael Schofield to help. But intense practices are proving too much for these guys early on. General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus were monitoring the situation closely Friday morning.

Overseeing O-line drills on one side is GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus. On the other side surveying drills is asst GM Ian Cunningham. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 29, 2022

Poles has his work cut out for him now. When seventh-round pick Ja’Tyre Carter is getting reps with the first team, you know it’s trouble. (It’s interesting to note Schofield does not appear to be getting the love Reiff is with the offensive line.)

This unit right now will not be able to keep Justin Fields upright. It’s embarrassing that the best the Bears can do to protect Fields is ask four rookies offensive linemen (taken in the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds) to hold it down. Intense practices are excellent in theory, but they’re even better on teams with depth. The Bears have none of that now. They might not competitive offense in the fall.

