Chicago Bears opponents dealt scary Colston Loveland message

Chicago Bears fans have been unable to see first-round pick Colston Loveland in action as he makes his way back from offseason shoulder surgery. However, once the tight end does return to the field, the Bears will have a dynamic threat entering their passing attack.

Taken with the No. 10 overall pick, Loveland was the first tight end off the board. While the Bears had been heavily connected to Tyler Warren, Chicago preferred what Loveland provides as a passer. After helping Sam LaPorta reach the NFL’s upper echelon with the Detroit Lions, hew head coach Ben Johnson is expected to do the same with Loveland.

Without any NFL experience under his belt, it’s difficult to say what the tight end’s immediate rookie impact will be, especially with so much time away from the field. However, a former Big Ten head coach explained exactly what it’s like facing off against Loveland, via Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated. Chicago’s NFC North opponents must now be on red alert.

“He is a very productive, athletic tight end that can play in the run game and be a passing threat,” the coach said. “Excellent hands and a true threat down the middle of the field. I expect them to use him on all three downs and be a potential outstanding red zone threat.”

Colston Loveland completely changes Chicago Bears offense

The Bears already had Cole Kmet on their roster, making the selection of Loveland a bit puzzling. However, Kmet is a superior in-line blocker and will make a difference in the short to intermediate game as well as the red zone. Loveland will be a crafty tool all over the field, looking to make big plays in space whenever the ball is in his hands.

Over his three years at Michigan, the tight end caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns. He won a national championship in 2023 before being named a Second-team All-American in 2024. That season, Loveland set new career-highs in receptions (56) and touchdowns (11).

Chicago a trio of explosive receivers in DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden. Opposing teams will have a difficult time shutting all three down as well as Loveland. Furthermore, Kmet has made 258 receptions for 2,592 yards and 19 touchdowns over his five-year career. The Bears could have the best 12 personnel in the entire league.

Loveland will need to return to the field and prove why he went No. 10 overall before anything is set in stone. However, as Johnson’s first draft pick as Bears head coach, there are already lofty expectations on the tight end’s shoulders.

Sam LaPorta comparisons

Throughout the pre-draft process, Loveland was consistently compared to LaPorta. He was the tight end’s pro comparison in Lance Zierlein of NFL.com’s prospect profile. And with Loveland actually playing under Johnson now, the comparisons to LaPorta only got louder.

However, if Loveland is going to reach the Lions star’s status, he’s going to need an explosive rookie season. During LaPorta’s first season in the NFL, he was named to the Pro Bowl after catching 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns.

While he didn’t match that output in 2024, LaPorta still made 60 receptions for 726 yards and seven touchdowns. For reference, he would’ve tied for the team lead in touchdown grabs while ranking third in catches and yardage.

Johnson is planning to introduce a level of offense that has never been seen in Chicago. The introduction of Loveland will play a major role in getting the Bears back on track when passing the table. Chicago’s only hurdles left are getting the tight end back on the field and acclimated into the offense.

