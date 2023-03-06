Will the Chicago Bears spend big at the tackle position? Orlando Brown is now an option to do so

The Chicago Bears have a long list of needs going into the 2023 offseason as Ryan Poles looks to improve his roster from being the worst team in the league record-wise.

Among the needs that will be addressed is the offensive line. The general manager made several moves last offseason to try to fix the line and that’s the expectation again this year. And one position that is in the spotlight is at tackle.

The Bears may have a big answer to that solution waiting for them.

Per Mike Garafolo, the Kansas City Chiefs will not use the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown, allowing him to test free agency. The Chiefs can try to work out a deal with Brown before next week but if they don’t, he will be free to hit the open market:

The #Chiefs are not expected to use the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr., sources say. The Pro Bowl tackle is slated to his free agency if Kansas City doesn't re-sign him before next week. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2023

Poles and the Chicago Bears could have their eyes set on Brown as a big solution to the tackle position.

Brown likely would prefer to stay at left tackle and land a monster deal. Brown’s market value on Spotrac is currently set to $22.4M per year wit him getting a 5-year deal around $122M. That’s a monster deal.

The Bears have the money to make a move like this happen and if they do somehow land Brown, they could move Braxton Jones to the right side after one year of him playing on the left.

The other scenario is to go out and spend big money on the line and land a starting left and a starting right tackle, potentially pairing Brown with Mike McGlinchey. The possibilities are there for the Chicago Bears to have a big offseason and turn this thing around in a hurry.

