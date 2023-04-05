In yet another example of Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles looking for offensive tackles to possibly convert to athletic NFL offensive guard the Bears will meet with Jaelyn Duncan from Maryland.

A definite theme seems to be developing for the Chicago Bears and possible mid to late-round offensive tackle prospects who they may see as guards in their outsize zone scheme. The Chicago Bears are meeting with Ilm Manning from Hawaii and also Jaelyn Duncan a four-year left tackle starter from Maryland.

Lance Zierlin of NFL.com said this of Duncan:

“Highly athletic four-year starter at left tackle who might have the best chance to stick in the league as a zone-scheme guard. It’s easy to love the athletic flashes, but it’s challenging to love the complete body of work when studying the game tape. Duncan rarely plays with enough finish and his man is frequently near the final action because of it. He has the foot speed to protect as a left tackle, but his ability to anchor is a major concern. His lateral quickness should work to his advantage as a move blocker.”

That’s precisely the type of player the Bears have been looking out for these last two draft visits, players who are long-time starters at left tackle who could convert to guard in the NFL. The most successful offensive guards in the NFL currently, were offensive tackles in college.

While you can’t project that either Duncan or Manning will become one of the best guards in the NFL, it shows a keen sense of awareness by Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles. Addressing the high-value and important positions in the first two days of the NFL Draft and then finding the value in the middle rounds by building your offensive line depth from the inside out.

