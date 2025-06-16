Chicago Bears pass catcher trade noise growing louder

With training camp not even underway, the Chicago Bears will have plenty of time to re-tool their roster. New head coach Ben Johnson is looking to build the franchise’s new foundation in his first year at the helm.

The Bears made a major statement when they selected tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick. Being Johnson’s first draft selection as a head coach, it’s clear to see Loveland will have a massive role in the offense. But that has put fellow tight end Cole Kmet’s status into question.

While Johnson has been adamant that Kmet is still a crucial part of the gameplan, not everyone is convinced. Instead, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports argues that the Pittsburgh Steelers should target Kmet in a trade to bolster their Aaron Rodgers-led offense.

“The Bears all but proclaimed a new face of their tight end position by spending a first-round pick on Colston Loveland this year, and while Kmet still has the benefit of legitimate NFL experience, it’s very possible new coach Ben Johnson will lean all the way into Loveland out of the gate,” Benjamin wrote.

“In that case, perhaps the Steelers would be interested in pairing Kmet with Pat Freiermuth, especially if the price is lower than, say, acquiring Kyle Pitts from the Atlanta Falcons. Kmet logged at least 50 catches in three straight seasons from 2021-2023,” he concluded.

Colston Loveland joins Chicago Bears

Chicago was targeting the best playmaker on their board at No. 10. That ended up being Loveland. While it may make things trickier for Kmet, there’s no doubting that the rookie tight end gives quarterback Caleb Williams a potent weapon to target.

Over his three years at Michigan, Loveland caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns. He won a national championship in 2023 and was named Second-team All-American in 2024 after setting new career-highs in receptions (56) and touchdowns (five).

The Bears valued Loveland’s ability in the passing game. There aren’t many tight ends who can move in open space like the rookie. After helping Sam LaPorta reach new heights with the Detroit Lions, Loveland will now become Johnson’s new project tight end. If his rookie year looks anything like LaPorta’s, the Bears will have found a gem.

Fans haven’t been able to see Loveland in action during the offseason due to his shoulder surgery. But based on where he went in the draft, the Bears have high expectations when he does return to the field.

How Kmet still fits offense

Despite Loveland being a top 10 pick, Kmet still offers plenty of potential to Chicago’s offense. His resume thus far is why the Steelers or any team would be calling the Bears in the first place. Assuming he remains on the roster, Johnson will dial up plays with both Loveland and Kmet on the field.

The 2024 season was a down year for Kmet – 47 receptions for 474 yards and four touchdowns – which is why his name has come up frequently in trade talks. However, everyone in Chicago struggled on offense in 2024. Kmet earned a $50 million extension just one year prior, showing how valuable at least general manager Ryan Poles deems him to be.

That season, the tight end set new career-highs with 73 receptions and 719 yards. A year prior, Kmet set a new career-best with seven touchdown receptions. Over his 84 games total in Chicago, Kmet has caught 258 passes for 2,592 yards and 19 touchdowns.

What Kmet and Loveland’s exact roles will be will be amongst the biggest training camp storylines. Perhaps the Bears would consider a trade, but it seems likely Johnson made the Loveland pick with Kmet in mind.

