Chicago Bears find long-term pass rush plan in early 2026 mock draft

The Chicago Bears are still basking in the glow of the 2025 NFL Draft. But looking ahead to 2026’s event, there’s plenty of talent available who could get the Bears closer to their goal of contention.

Of course, a lot can change between now and 2026. But in terms of Chicago’s current roster, one glaring ahead of need is pass rusher. If the Bears don’t creative havoc consistently in opposing team’s backfields throughout the 2025 campaign, then edge rusher will be atop Chicago’s 2026 draft needs.

In Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports’ latest mock draft, the Bears hold the No. 17 overall pick. With that selection, Chicago lands Florida senior Tyreak Sapp.

“Sapp is an plus-run defender because of power, leverage and the low base he plays with,” Wilson wrote. “He has heavy hands that allow him to disengage from blocks quickly and be disruptive. As a pass rusher, he can overwhelm offensive linemen with sheer power and consistently collapse the pocket.”

Chicago Bears pass rush

The Bears finished the 2024 campaign with 40 sacks, more than 15 other franchises. However, Montez Sweat led the way with just 5.5. Playing a what should be challenging NFC North schedule, Chicago knows they must be more aggressive at the line of scrimmage.

Sweat will continue to lead the way, as the Bears are confident in a bounce back. In his final season before coming to Chicago, the edge rusher was voted to the Pro Bowl after mustering up 12.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits. A return to form would make the Bears a much scarier matchup for any opponent.

The Bears did add some extra help in Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo. The former is a 10-year veteran and should plug up holes in the middle of the line. The latter is coming off of back-to-back 17 quarterback hit campaigns with the Indianapolis Colts and had eight sacks in 2023. Both should make Sweat’s life easier, as opposing offensive lineman cannot solely focus on him.

Then there are players like Gervon Dexter and Austin Booker. Dexter will start next to Jarrett and is coming off of a five sack campaign. If he continues to improve, he’ll be a dominant force in the middle. Booker has yet to fully prove himself at the NFL level and is entering a make-or-break season. But if he can carve out a role in Dennis Allen’s next defense, he’d add an extra element to an even more dynamic pass rush.

While everyone is focused on Chicago’s offense, the defense needs to take a step up as well. If the team struggles to create pressure at the line again, there could be some major changes in the Bears’ pass rush plan.

Tyreak Sapp ready to make massive impact

While Tyreak may have the same last name as Warren, the Sapps are not related. However, the current Florida star has been making a name for himself, and another dominant performance will only further move him up draft boards.

During the 2024 season, Sapp set new career-highs across the board with 47 sacks, 13 of them coming for a loss and seven sacks. The edge rusher is a true versatile threat, succeeding against the run and when pass rushing. In his most recent season, Sapp’s 90.4 grade from Pro Football Focus was the 10th-highest among all defensive backs, via Max Chadwick of PFF.

“Sapp enjoyed a major breakout in his fourth season with the Gators,” Chadwick wrote. “His 90.4 PFF overall grade placed 10th among all edge defenders in college football and second among returning players at the position.”

“The former defensive tackle is at his best in the run game, placing fourth among all FBS edge defenders in PFF run-defense grade (88.7) while tying for fourth among Power Four players in tackles for loss or no gain (13) this past season,” Chadwick continued. “Sapp is a more than capable pass rusher, as well, earning an 82.2 PFF grade in that regard. He has a natural pad level at 6-foot-2 with the strength to stack and shed blockers very well.

#Florida is going to have one of the best defensive fronts in college football this year. DE Tyreak Sapp (#94) is a big reason why; I loved this rep for him as he's able to stay in the play, disengage from the blocker, and come up with the sack against Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/zk39xVPNqH — Andy (@AndyyNFL) June 1, 2025

The Bears are hopeful that the combination of Sweat and Odeyingbo will bring plenty of ruckus to the NFC North. But adding a player of Sapp’s caliber gives Chicago a ferocious building block to work with and an overall frightening pass rush.

