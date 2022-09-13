Chicago Bears defensive ends generate strong pass rush in week 1 win over the 49ers, will be key against the Packers.

The Chicago Bears did a solid job of rushing the passer in their week one game against the San Francisco 49ers. On what might have been the wettest field in the history of an NFL game, the Bears pass rush got plenty of consistent pressure on Trey Lance.

Chicago Bears defensive ends Dominique Robinson racked up 1.5 sacks and two QB hits, Trevis Gipson racked up five pressures and a QB hit respectively, which was among the top best marks of week 1. Even Robert Quinn got in on the action despite being matched up against one of the best left tackles in the NFL in Trent Williams.

Montez Sweat leads the league in pressures after week 1 (Data via sportsinfosolutions) pic.twitter.com/XYTV09Z9UL — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) September 13, 2022

If the Bears are able to consistently generate pressure this season with a severely underrated front four they stand a chance at having a far better defense than expected. Generating solid pressure numbers on a wet and sloppy field is a positive development for the Bears.

Highest graded 2022 Draft pick on defense in Week 1 (first review)? Bears fifth-round ED Dominique Robinson – 89.8. – 21.4% pass rush win rate / pressure percentage

– 3 QB pressures (1.5 sacks) 10 points clear of the next highest. https://t.co/jxcmayOgQM — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) September 12, 2022

Justin Jones played well on the interior matched up with two solid performances from the other two defensive ends not named Robert Quinn. The Bears may have a favorable matchup against the Packers this week. The Packers could be without their two starting offensive tackles giving the Bears a strong advantage in their matchup in Green Bay.

