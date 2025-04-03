While they already had Montez Sweat on their roster, the Chicago Bears knew they wanted to add an extra thump to their pass rush. Which is why the Bears went out and signed Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million contract.

It’s the largest free agent contract Chicago has given out in Chicago, drawing some flack from analysts. However, the Bears made their free agent move on Odeyingbo quickly, a testament to how strongly they think he’ll fit in Dennis Allen’s new defense. Furthermore, only 25-years-old, the franchise is confident Odeyingbo will only continue getting better in the Windy City.

And they aren’t the only ones with high expectations for the pass rusher. One anonymous NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic that to them, Odeyingbo has the potential to be an eight-10 sack getter on a yearly basis.

“The guy they signed from Indy (Odeyingbo) has the upside to get 8-10 sacks as an interior rusher,” an exec said. “He was hurt coming out of college and never fit in with what the Indy was doing. That is a good signing.”

Dayo Odeyingbo comes to Chicago Bears

The Indianapolis Colts originally selected Odeyingbo in the second-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. While he was a consistent difference maker, he never truly got an opportunity to start. Odeyingbo ultimately appeared in 61 games for the Colts, starting 19 of them.

He racked up 106 tackles, 46 quarterback hits and 16.5 sacks. Odeyingbo is coming off of back-to-back 17 quarterback hit seasons and has three straight of at least 10+. Only three players on the Bears had 10+ sacks in 2024, and DeMarcus Walker – who had 16 – is no longer with the team.

But the reason Odeyingbo’s signing has raised some eyebrows is because of his low three sacks in 2024. That’s eerily similar to what Walker put up. So on the surface, it may seem like the Bears paid $48 million for a one-for-one Walker replacement.

However, Odeyingbo will be truly unleashed in Chicago. He’ll have an opportunity to disrupt the backfield on a regular basis, taking on more of a featured role with the Bears. Ultimately, Odeyingbo will need to prove himself. But there’s a reason General Manager Ryan Poles was so confident in him.

It’s important to note too, Odeyingbo did have eight sacks in 2023, proving that the executive’s feat is accomplishable. The Bears are just hoping to help him do that on a consistent basis.

Bears bulk up defensive line

Odeyingbo’s connection with Sweat will be crucial. The latter is the unquestioned leader on the defense line and proved so by leading the team in sacks in 2024. However, that meant just 5.5. Both the Bears and Sweat know he could do more and Chicago is counting on a comeback season.

But Sweat cannot do it alone. If he is the only one bringing pressure on the line, opposing offensive lines will now focus on him. And that’s where Odeyingbo comes in. If he is bringing tenacity on the other side, the line’s focus shifts. Sweat will still get plenty of attention, but he won’t face as many double teams.

That becomes more true with the emergence of Gervon Dexter and the arrival of Grady Jarrett. Jarrett, a 10-year veteran with the Atlanta Falcons, will be tasked with plugging holes in the run game. However, he will make the interior offensive line’s life much more difficult. Dexter put up five sacks in 2024, proving he can get to the quarterback. If he emerges further as a sack artist, he’s form a terrifying trio with Sweat and Odeyingbo.

Allen must put all the pieces together, and the Bears must find true success on the field. But with Odeyingbo leading the way, Chicago is determined to be much more powerful across their defensive line.

