Chicago Bears: Pat Bryant could be a solid late-round WR selection

The NFL Draft is now almost three weeks away, with mock drafts and rumors swirling on who the Chicago Bears might select with the tenth overall pick in the first round.

Although the focus has been on the team’s first three picks over the first two rounds, it will be intriguing to see who Chicago could take in the mid to late rounds on Saturday afternoon.

One position that the team could look to add depth to is the wide receiver group as Illinois wideout Pat Bryant could provide a local solution to an important pass-catching role.

Pat Bryant could be reliable for the Chicago Bears

Although the Bears currently have four prominent wide receivers on the roster currently, it is expected by many analysts that the team will draft at least one pass-catcher from the position in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bryant, despite lacking a stellar draft combine, has been generally projected as a mid-to-late round selection following the completion of Illinois’ surprising 2024 season. Pat Bryant helped Illinois win the Citrus Bowl for the first time since 1989, as his senior year featured 54 receptions for 984 receiving yards while hauling in ten touchdown catches.

During Bryant’s senior year in 2024, he proved to be one of the best and most reliable wide receivers in the Big Ten due to his ability to win contested catches and gain separation with superb route-running. His 6’2 height allows him to a fair amount of 50/50 attempts, something that Ben Johnson will likely look to utilize in his new offensive scheme with the Bears.

Pat Bryant’s size could help provide some versality at the wide receiver position, as the only current wide out on the roster taller than 6’2 is Rome Odunze.

Additionally, another reason for the potential size concern at the wide receiver position is that both Tyler Scott and Olamide Zaccheaus are under six feet tall. Scott and Zaccheaus will provide much-needed speed for deep ball attempts, but Johnson’s passing offense will need size, too, as he likes to have a diverse passing attack.

Bryant’s sure hands, route-running, and ability to win one-on-one contested throws would be a huge value to have as depth at the position.

Bryant’s speed could be a concern as he recorded a 4.61 time for the 40-yard dash; he has shown to play faster than what the combine says.

A key example was Pat Bryant’s 40-yard game-winning touchdown against Rutgers on November 23rd, in which he caught the ball at Rutgers’ 23 yard-line and outran multiple defenders to the endzone. If he can maintain his high-level route-running capabilities, the Illinois wide receiver can beat NFL defenders by creating spacing to run after the catch.

Although more speed is ideal, a prospect that can demonstrate a higher capability of route running and quality hands will always provide value in the long run, something Bryant can do. An example of a reliable pass-catcher who lacked top-end speed was former Bears’ wide receiver Marty Booker.

Booker was never seen as a true deep-threat receiver, but he managed to consistently make big plays due to quality route-running and an ability to use his large frame to secure catches. Pat Bryant can be a similar player to Booker because he consistently generated big plays by creating separation with his body.

Pat Bryant provides immense long-term flexibility for Chicago’s roster

Potentially drafting Bryant in the mid to late rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft could be more of a long-term investment rather than a selection that can produce in their rookie season. Chicago’s quality depth allows Bryant to develop within Johnson’s offense and to be deployed in limited situations that allow him to highlight his strengths.

Having Moore, Odunze, Scott, and Zaccheaus gives Chicago the flexibility to draft any wide receiver and not rush his development in his rookie season, something that the team couldn’t do with their rookie pass-catcher last year.

The other benefit of taking Bryant and not having to rely on him to produce immediately in year one is to allow him to prove himself as a potential starter and replacement for Moore in three to four years. In 2029, both Williams and Odunze will be finishing their rookie contracts and will likely garner lucrative and expensive contract extensions that could put Chicago in tight salary cap restraints.

If the Bears have to move on from Moore and look for cost-friendly options for pass-catchers, Pat Bryant could be a solution if he spends several seasons already within the offensive scheme.

If the Bears are interested and see potential in selecting Pat Bryant late in the draft, it also affords them flexibility of focusing on other positions in the draft. It is believed that the team will target the defensive end, offensive tackle, and running back position early, but they could also look to add depth and talent at the tight end, safety, and linebacker positions.

If there is a talent that falls who plays at a different position, Chicago could take that talent and fall back on taking Bryant if he is there at a later round.

Taking Bryant as a backup option if Ryan Poles and the Bears want to address other positions in the draft before wide receiver, it won’t hurt to do so. Taking a pass-catcher like Pat Bryant might not be a glamour selection, but it is one that can be a safe pick due to his proven ability when it comes to route running, catching, and run-blocking, something that will be vital for wide receivers in Johnson’s new offense.

The Illinois prospect can provide immense depth for a team that has to address other positions but still needs to add pass-catchers for their second-year quarterback.

