Chicago Bears get their perfect draft running back match by insider

The Chicago Bears have been tied to nearly every running back in the 2025 NFL Draft class. It’s a testament to both how deep the position is, and how much of a roster need the Bears view running back as.

Ashton Jeanty is the clear leader of the class, and he has been heavily linked to Chicago leading up to the draft. However, there is more than just one star at running back in 2025. In fact, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com currently has five running backs inside his top 50 draft prospects.

If the Bears select Jeanty at No. 10, all of this is a moot point. However, there’s always a chance Chicago decides to pass at running back in the first-round, using one of their early day two picks at the position instead. And if the Bears go that route, Eric Williams of Fox Sports thinks TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State would be the perfect fit with pick No. 41.

“In Detroit, Ben Johnson effectively used Jahmyr Gibbs as a pass-catcher out of the backfield who can create big plays. Henderson would bring those same home-run attributes to Chicago, where Johnson is the new head coach, and he’s a solid pass protector,” Williams wrote. “Swift is just 26 years old and has the skill set to carry the load as a lead back, allowing Henderson to carve out a role as a complementary option in his rookie season.”

What TreVeyon Henderson offers Chicago Bears

Henderson spent four years at Ohio State, appearing in 47 games. He rushed for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns, adding 77 receptions for 853 yards and six touchdowns through the air. Henderson won a national championship with the Buckeyes in 2024, also being named Third-team All-Big Ten.

Perhaps the most impressive stat from Henderson’s 2024 season was his 7.1 yards per carry. He averaged a hefty 6.4 over his college career. And while that may not be sustainable at the NFL level, it’s exactly what the Bears need from their lead rusher.

As it stands, D’Andre Swift is poised to hold that role entering 2025. He garnered a career-high 253 carries in the first year with the Bucks, gaining 959 yards and six touchdowns. However, he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. If Swift is going to maintain his starting role, he needs to be more consistent with his touches.

Still, in this scenario, Swift would be the RB1 while Henderson offers to transition to the NFL as a change of pace piece. With double digit touchdowns in three of his four college seasons, the running back has proven he can be a spark plug with the ball in his hands. Adding Henderson next to Swift would give the Bears a much more dynamic rushing offense.

Bears avoid running back at No. 10

The Bears have a major decision to make with their No. 10 overall pick. It may be made easier if Jeanty is still available, depending on how head coach Ben Johnson and company truly feel about him. But there’s a number of reasons why Chicago could opt to avoid running back at No. 10, even if Jeanty is still on the board.

As evident by Henderson and many other runners, the 2025 class has a deep running back pool. While none be as heralded as Jeanty, there is still talent available throughout the draft. As Johnson and General Manager Ryan Poles do their research, they are sure to find one in the middle rounds that suits what they’re trying to do on offense.

Poles massively bolstered Chicago’s offensive and defensive lines in free agency, trading for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney while signing center Drew Dalman, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo. Still, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Bears double down on either side. This is still a Chicago team coming off of a 5-12 season that allowed a league-high 68 sacks. Their defense wasn’t much better, ranking 27th overall by allowing 354.3 yards per game.

The No. 10 overall pick still gives the Bears an opportunity to select one of the best players in the class. There won’t be as many elite offensive or defensive linemen or edge rushers later on in the draft like there will be running backs. While Jeanty would be the flashy pick, Johnson can instead continue building his foundation by doubling down in the trenches.

