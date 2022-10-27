Chicago Bears place Lucas Patrick on IR; cut wide receiver

The Chicago Bears will miss Lucas Patrick for a while

The Chicago Bears hinted on Wednesday that center Lucas Patrick would be headed to the injured reserve this week. This week, the Bears promoted an offensive lineman as the team placed Patrick and offensive tackle, Larry Borom on the injury report. The Bears will be shorthanded when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

According to a statement by the Bears, the team has officially placed Patrick on the injured reserve. They also announced they had signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad. Wide receiver Reggie Roberson has been released from the practice squad.

We have placed OL Lucas Patrick on Reserve/Injured, signed DL Gerri Green to the practice squad and released WR Reggie Roberson from the practice squad. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 27, 2022

Roberson’s cut made sense as the Bears signed Daurice Fountain to the practice squad this week. Green was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 in the sixth round. He played for the New England Patriots for a short time before returning to then-defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ defense in 2020. He was cut in September 2020. The Tennessee Titans most recently waived Green on Oct 24th.

