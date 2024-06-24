Chicago Bears: 5 Players who could open eyes and succeed during training camp

As the Chicago Bears head into training camp some players can open eyes. Here are five of them.

There is a lull in the Chicago Bears schedule now. The players are on a break before the main work begins at training camp. Rookies report on July 16th while veterans report on the 19th. Once they report things get serious. The coaching staff analyzes them to decide who could help the team win games.

During every camp, some players are surprises. Some do not live up to the expectations placed on them. They have disappointing performances at practice, during preseason games, or both. On the other hand, some exceed expectations. They might be unknown players who go all out and open eyes. They could also be some who had high expectations but surpassed them.

Some players become fan favorites at training camp. They make big plays and open eyes when they have their time in practice.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn is a perfect example. In 2022, he was an undrafted rookie who signed with the Chicago Bears. Some did not expect him to make the team. Not only did he make the team, he was a valuable backup. He was so valuable that the team felt comfortable enough to trade the popular Roquan Smith.

Sanborn stepped up as a starter and played well. In 2023 the Chicago Bears added T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds. Sanborn remained a starter, though it was on

the strong side. He still did a good job and is an integral part of the defense.

There are several players on the roster this year who can have a big training camp. They can come out of nowhere like Sanborn. However, others come in as promised, and then some. Here are five players who can open eyes and have a great training camp performance.

