Chicago Bears: 5 Players who are already in trouble with an improved roster

Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles did an incredible job of improving the roster this offseason. As a result, some players are in danger of losing a starting job or a roster spot entirely.

Last weekend, the Chicago Bears had their first camp. They held their rookie minicamp and we got our first look at the superstar rookies, quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze. There are other rookies who fans are excited to watch as well.

General Manager Ryan Poles made a lot of non-draft moves as well. He completely overhauled the offense to give Williams the best chance of succeeding quickly. He added players in every position. Now the Chicago Bears have both quality starters and depth throughout the offense.

While the Chicago Bears’ defense did not receive the priority the offense did, Poles did a lot last season to improve the defense. After a slow start in 2023, the defense did a good job of holding opponents from scoring. The hope is that the defense can play well for the entire season. If the unit does, a much-improved offense would make the team a very difficult one to deal with.

One thing to keep in mind with the improved roster is what happens to the veterans already on the team. There will be intense battles during OTAs, minicamps, and training camp. Many of those veterans will have to worry about not only keeping their starting spots but also keeping their roster spots altogether.

Here are five players in danger of seeing a reduced role or no role altogether because of a greatly improved Chicago Bears roster.

