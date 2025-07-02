Key Chicago Bears playmaker earns crucial bounce-back message before training camp

Everyone on the Chicago Bears offense needs to bounce back for the team to take a step forward in 2025. But the Bears have at least surrounded quarterback Caleb Williams with a number of strong receivers to make the offense’s collective rise a reality.

Despite all of their additions, DJ Moore is once again poised to lead the receiving room. He has looked strong since his arrival to Chicago and is developing a crucial connection with Williams. It wouldn’t be shocking to see him lead the team in targets once again.

While all eyes will be on Williams when the Bears kick off their campaign, Moore is sure to steal eyeballs with his playmaking ability. Looking at his upcoming season with a fantasy football lens, Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus argues Moore is due for a major bounce-back and has the potential to finish the season as a top 10 wide receiver.

“Assuming Caleb Williams doesn’t suffer an injury that costs him most of the season, this will be the first time in Moore’s NFL career with a quarterback who plays at least 400 snaps in back-to-back years,” Jahnke wrote. “Moore is usually a safe WR2 option, but many variables could influence his fantasy value in 2025. He could play the slot role in Ben Johnson’s offense with an improved Caleb Williams, giving him top-10 potential.”

DJ Moore’s run with Chicago Bears

Moore came to the Windy City in the blockbuster trade that landed Bryce Young on the Carolina Panthers. It also led to Williams on the Bears, for the record. But Moore has been as advertised since his arrival and is poised to continue being a key threat in Chicago.

In Moore’s debut, the receiver caught 96 passes for career-highs in yardage (1,364) and touchdowns (eight). His numbers fell to 966 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, however, he set a new career-best with 98 receptions. Still highly featured in the offense, the Bears are hoping Moore again crosses the 1,000+ yard threshold in 2025.

He’ll be battling for targets with players like Rome Odunze and Luther Burden. But with Keenan Allen now off the team, more opportunities should open up for Moore. Furthermore, Odunze and Burden are still trying to prove they’re a strong fit in the offense. Moore is the unquestioned leader of the passing attack.

That’s not to say his play won’t be heavily analyzed. But if everything goes to plan, Moore will be an offensive dynamo for the Bears in 2025.

Reasons for bounce-back

For as talented as Moore is, any bounce-back will be predicated on Williams taking a step forward as well. The Bears as a whole will go as far as their quarterback does. But if Williams does hit his No. 1 pick ceiling, Moore will be one of the main beneficiaries.

Ben Johnson stepping in as head coach will only boost Moore’s production as well. In his final season with the Detroit Lions, Johnson helped the team finish second in passing, averaging 263.2 yards per game. With Moore in the WR1 role, that could lead to massive numbers.

Moore and Amon-Ra St. Brown are two completely different players and Johnson won’t use them the same way. But as an example, St. Brown finished the 2024 season with 115 receptions for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns. Moore should be ready to catch the ball early and often under Johnson.

There will be plenty of mouths to feed in Chicago, and one of Johnson’s main goals will be figuring out how to put all the pieces together. But anyway you slice it, Moore is set to be a crucial member of the Bears offense for the foreseeable future.

Chicago Bears could catch crucial break in Vikings opener Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE