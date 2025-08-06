Ex-Chicago Bears playmaker reunites with old team in free agency

With Ben Johnson taking over as head coach, the Chicago Bears have stocked their wide receiver room with a number of tantalizing targets. But one of their best weapons from the 2024 campaign has now officially left the Windy City.

Keenan Allen has signed a one-year, $8.52 million contract, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. His hiatus away from the Chargers lasted just one season as the wide receiver will now return to the team that originally drafted him.

Reunion: Six-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen is signing with the #Chargers on a one-year, $8.52 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Agents Zeke Sandhu and Damarius Bilbo of @KlutchSports negotiated the deal for Allen, who is back with the team that drafted him in 2013. pic.twitter.com/LwpzGzg9hP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 5, 2025

While Allen would bolster nearly every offense in the NFL, the Bears simply didn’t have a spot for him entering 2025. DJ Moore and former top 10 pick are locked in as the outside starters. Rookie Luther Burden should eventually become a key playmaker in the slot while veteran Oladmide Zaccheaus will also play a key role on offense.

Overall, Allen’s one-year tenure with the Bears didn’t go as plan. But now Chicago has entirely switched up their passing scheme while Allen gets to go home.

Keenan Allen’s arrival, departure from Chicago Bears

Prior to the 2024 season, Allen had played his entire NFL career with the Chargers. Appearing in 139 games, the receiver caught 904 passes for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns. Allen was named to the Pro Bowl six times and won the 2017 Comeback Player of the Year award.

However, Los Angeles found themselves in a cap crunch entering the 2024 campaign. They were forced to trade Allen after both sides couldn’t agree on a pay cut. With the Bears drafting quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, they wanted to add some potent playmakers around him. For the cost of a fourth-round pick, the Bears were able to acquire the Pro Bowl receiver.

His time in the Windy City came with both highs and lows. Overall, he caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. Allen’s seven touchdown receptions led the Bears while he trailed just DJ Moore in receptions and yardage. However, his 2024 yardage was the lowest of his career in seasons with 10+ games played. His receptions were second-fewest under those parameters. Overall, while Williams and Allen had chemistry, Chicago’s overall offense plan failed, leading to massive changes.

The Bears are confident in their three-headed trio of Moore, Odunze and Burden. While Allen’s time in Chicago will remain a ‘what if,’ situation, there’s no doubting he knows how to shine for the Chargers.

