Chicago Bears playmakers fully disrespected in latest preseason rankings

With head coach Ben Johnson coming to town, the Chicago Bears loaded their offense with talented playmakers. However, it wasn’t enough to convince everyone that Chicago’s revival is for real this time.

Which makes sense, seeing as the Bears are coming off of a 5-12 season and haven’t won a playoff game since 2010. For as much hype as Johnson’s arrival brings, Chicago needs to prove they can be real competitors before anyone declares them officially back.

Still, for all the weaknesses on the Bears roster, it seems like one of the team’s biggest strengths is their list of pass catchers. But not in Bill Barnwell of ESPN’s eyes, who ranked Chicago’s playmakers No. 25 overall in the NFL.

“The arrival of new coach Ben Johnson suggests the offense will be put in much better positions to succeed, and indeed, it will hardly be a shock if the Bears go from one of the league’s worst schemes to one of its best. Some layups for Odunze to separate and run away from defenders would be helpful,” Barnwell wrote. “Johnson needs to light a spark under Moore, who appeared to grow numb amid his seventh consecutive losing season. Johnson also needs to find ways to create yards-after-catch opportunities for rookie second-rounder Luther Burden III, who will take over Allen’s role in the lineup.”

Chicago Bears peculiar place

It’s fair to be critical of Chicago’s 2024 offense. The Bears ranked dead last, averaging 284.6 yards per game. But looking simply at their skill position players heading into 2025, it’s a bit confusing as to why the Bears were so low on Barnwell’s list.

D’Andre Swift and the running back situation is the clear hole in the offense. A successful run game was crucial for Johnson’s offense while with the Detroit Lions. He must find a way for Swift or any Bears running back to take a step forward.

But wide receiver DJ Moore is fully accounted for. He is poised to be the WR1 once again, reigning in plenty of targets. Then there is Rome Odunze and Luther Burden. Odunze struggled as a rookie, but he was still a top 10 pick. Burden was a second-rounder in 2025 and one of the best after-the-catch receivers in the draft. Tight end Colston Loveland was the first tight end off the board and gives the Bears a dynamic offense on weapon. Pairing him with Cole Kmet offers plenty of intriguing 12 personnel opportunities.

The next five teams ahead of the Bears in the standings were the New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. All five have intriguing pieces across their roster. But look at all of their depth charts entering training camp, are they really as deep at playmaker as Chicago is?

Reasons for optimism

Ultimately, one analyst’s opinion isn’t going to change the Bears’ trajectory. Under Johnson, Chicago is expected to take a major step forward and finally find some solid footing after years of franchise chaos.

While quarterback Caleb Williams wasn’t considered for Barnwell’s list, he will make or break the Bears in 2025 and beyond. If he reaches his No. 1 pick ceiling, Chicago will be a much better offense. But if he struggles, the Bears will be answering the same questions come 2026.

Luckily for him, Chicago instilled a brand new offensive line entering his sophomore campaign. Guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, alongside center Drew Dalman should keep Williams upright in the pocket more often.

When he looks downfield to pass, to everyone but Barnwell, the quarterback will have a litany of strong options to throw to. If the Bears operate at the capacity Johnson is expected to lead them to, there will be no more doubts about Chicago’s play making options.

