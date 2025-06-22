Chicago Bears playoff hopes doused in cold water

Between head coach Ben Johnson’s arrival and all of the team’s offseason additions, the Chicago Bears have been label as an early playoff contender. However, the Bears still have a mountain to climb if they want to change their recent franchise narrative.

Chicago hasn’t made the playoffs since 2020 and they haven’t won a playoff game since 2010. They’re coming off a 5-12 season in which the franchise endured a 10-game losing streak. The reason Johnson’s hiring has been so heralded is because the team has been embroiled in constant controversy.

But it’s one thing to improve and another to actually go from 10th overall pick to the picks. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report is selling the idea that the Bears will make the playoffs in 2025.

“Williams and Johnson may still need some time to come together, and the same goes for that almost entirely new line,” Gagnon said. “They should improve on a five-win 2024 campaign, but it won’t be enough in arguably the league’s toughest division.”

NFC North is a gauntlet

Every team in the NFC North outside of the Bears made the playoffs in 2024. All three are going through different levels of change, but none of the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers or Minnesota Vikings are trying to give up their postseason positioning.

The Vikings are going through a quarterback change, as former No. 10 overall pick JJ McCarthy will be making his long awaited debut. Minnesota’s defense should be dangerous under coordinator Brian Flores. The Bears will open the Johnson era against the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Green Bay finally added a first-round wide receiver after years of avoiding the issue. Jordan Love recently earned a long-term contract and is continuing to develop into a franchise star. With their defense sixth in the NFL in 2024, Matt LaFleur and company are trying to stake their claim in the North.

Then there’s the Lions, the defending champions. Their offense should still be one of the scariest in the league. But they lost both Johnson and starting center Frank Ragnow. Things will look a lot different in Detroit, but Dan Campbell will have his team ready to compete.

Every game on the schedule is important as Johnson begins his head coaching tenure. But Chicago’s matchups against NFC North foes will be extremely telling for the Bears future.

Reasons for Chicago Bears optimism

While reaching the playoffs may be difficult, the Bears have been one of the most hyped up teams of the offseason. If all the pieces come together, Gagnon sees a path in which Chicago can sneak in,

“Top 2024 pick Caleb Williams should continue to ascend behind a completely retooled offensive line, and the defense already proved last year that it has the potential to be a top-10 unit,” Gagnon wrote. “Plus, there’s the presence of new head coach Ben Johnson.”

The Bears’ success will all come down to quarterback Caleb Williams. Chicago took him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2024 for a reason. If he is able to find his stride and develops as expected under Johnson, the Bears will be much more explosive on offense.

When Week 1 rolls around, all eyes will be on of Johnson and Williams. How they develop as a duo will be crucial for both their NFL careers.

