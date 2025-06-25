Chicago Bears must consider potential cut candidate to bolster offense

As training camp rolls along, teams across the NFL will be forced to make crucial roster decisions. In some cases, unexpected veterans are released and hit the free agent market. In those situations, the Chicago Bears will have their eyes peeled.

New head coach Ben Johnson and company have been aggressive in building out the roster. However, the Bears are still coming off of a 5-12 and lack any real recent success. Johnson will be open to new ideas, and training camp will give him a better idea on if Chicago needs to go outside their organization to address their problems.

While it has been a major talking point all summer, the Bears have yet to add an impact running back outside of seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai. It’ll be difficult to find franchise-defending talent at this stage of free agency. However, if the Washington Commanders were to release Austin Ekeler, that would be a different story. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report sees that situation coming to fruition.

If so, the Bears must consider adding Ekeler to their running back room for the 2025 season.

“Although giving up his veteran savvy, pass-catching abilities and return contributions won’t be easy, Ekeler is ultimately replaceable with seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt now in Washington’s backfield mix,” Kay wrote. “The team would gain over $3.4 million in cap savings while only taking a meager $1.5 million in dead money on by releasing Ekeler.”

“Don’t expect Ekeler to linger on the market too long if he’s released,” he concluded. “The back still has some tread left on his tires and could shine in a pass-heavy scheme while also working as a kick returner.” Chicago Bears running back room With the Bears bringing in three new interior offensive lineman, any Chicago running back should have an easier time finding the hole in 2025. However, Johnson and his staff are putting all of their of trust into the team’s current options. D’Andre Swift is once again set to lead the backfield. His debut in Chicago saw him earn a career-high 253 carries, turning them into 959 yards and six touchdowns. While Swift nearly crossed the 1,000 yard barometer, he averaged a mere 3.8 yards per carry. If Swift is going to continue being RB1, he must be way more efficient with his touches. Behind him is Roschon Johnson, who matched the team-high with six rushing touchdowns in 2024. However, he had just 55 carries and 150 yards total he. His entire two-year career with the Bears has led to 502 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Chicago remains optimistic, but Johnson has yet to prove he can handle a full-time role. Then there’s Monangai. It isn’t often seventh-rounders make an immediate impact. Yet, the former Rutgers star has gained considerable buzz throughout the offseason. He ran for 3,222 yards and 27 touchdowns over his five collegiate season. Still, he has a mountain to climb to carve out a real role in Johnson’s offense. Swift, Johnson and Monangai all offer something different to the Bears. But it’s yet to be seen if any can be true stars in their new head coach’s scheme. Adding a running back to the roster will remain a talking point amongst Chicago fans until a resolution is made. How Austin Ekeler can help At this stage of his career, Ekeler would solely be used as a pass-catching back. But that’s exactly what the Bears are looking for. Swift has extensive pass-catching experience, which will help keep him on the field. But offering a different option out of the backfield on third downs would keep opposing teams on their toes. Ekeler had a down year in his lone season with the Commanders, catching 35 passes for 366 scoreless yards. But it wasn’t long ago that he was one of the best pass-catching running backs in the league. During the the 2021 season, he made 70 grabs for 647, tying his career-best of eight touchdowns. A year later, Ekeler set a new career-high with 107 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns. Johnson is putting a heavy emphasis on quarterback Caleb Williams getting the ball out of his hands quick. That could lead to more passes to running backs. In Johnson’s last season as Detroit Lions, running back Jahmyr Gibbs made 52 receptions for 517 yards and four touchdowns. He matched his 52 grabs a year prior as well. Ekeler certainly doesn’t play at Gibbs’ level. Maybe the gas is finally draining out of the tank. But if the Bears want to add a true pass catcher to their running back room, there may not be a better option than Ekeler should he be released.

Chicago Bears are set to give Jaquan Brisker the Teven Jenkins treatment Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE