REPORT: Chicago Bears players want major practice changes; discuss wishes with Matt Eberflus

Chicago Bears players are in agreement with many of their NFL peers about making a change to the way practices are conducted before training camp. The current system of OTAs could be going away soon if the NFLPA gets its way.

The NFL has a nine-week offseason workout program that starts in April and typically lasts through the middle of June. The first two phases are voluntary, with only the last minicamp in June being mandatory for veterans. The players then have several weeks off before reporting for training camp in late July.

The NFLPA wants an overhaul for OTAs

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, the NFLPA is trying to finalize a proposal to overhaul the offseason practice schedule:

The NFL Players Association is working to finalize a proposal to overhaul the offseason starting as soon as 2025, eliminating voluntary on-field work in the spring in favor of a longer training camp ramp-up, with players reporting in mid-June to early July, per sources.

Per the NFL’s website, Pelissero is reporting the NFLPA believes this schedule could help with player injury:

“the NFLPA has consulted medical and performance experts to create a solution for reducing injuries and maximizing players’ recovery time. Under the potential proposal, virtual classroom work would still be permitted in the spring, but no practices until camp.

Restructuring the NFL’s offseason could help break up the calendar, giving players a deeper layoff following a grinding season and a longer ramp-up period before the start of the season, which could prove helpful to avoid soft-tissue injuries that plague some players during training camps under the current structure” Multiple Chicago Bears players want the changes Per Adam Hoge with CHGO Sports, numerous Chicago Bears players want the offseason schedule to be changed: “There are a number of Bears players who support this plan, and are even pushing hard for it. The thinking is that ramping up for two months in the offseason and then taking 6 weeks off before training camp is detrimental… My understanding is that Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus have already had discussions with some of the leaders on the team about this plan.” While the NFLPA is making this change about health, Hoge is reporting that players also like the idea of being able to spend more time with their families: “Many players don’t live in the cities they play in. With this adjusted offseason schedule, they wouldn’t have to leave their kids who are still in school in April/May to attend OTAs.” Of course, there are always unintended consequences when major changes such as the ones expected to be proposed are made.

There are drawbacks to the change

Some pushback from NFL fans on X drew my attention. JaguarGator9 made a few interesting points about how new players would have less time to learn the playbook if they first got their hands on the material in June. UFL players might have an advantage by staying in shape before the later OTAs and training camp. I'm also curious how rookies would fit into the new schedule. Chicago Bears Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has been practicing and prepping since rookie minicamp in early May. Would the "virtual classroom" have been enough for Williams to get up to speed so he would be ready to begin the season as the starting quarterback? The NFLPA wants to curb training camp injuries, but will the lack of breaks between June and the end of a 19-week season (when the NFL eventually approves the 18-game regular season) put more strain on players' bodies?

