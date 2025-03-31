When it comes to the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, all options appear to be on the table for the Chicago Bears. One scenario that has been gaining more steam is the idea of the Bears actually trading up from their No. 10 spot.

Chicago holds four picks inside the top-75. That’s valuable draft capital for any team in the NFL. And while the Bears can simply hold onto those picks and fill out their roster, General Manager Ryan Poles and company can opt for the big swing. If one of the Bears’ top prospects starts to fall down the board, Chicago can be aggressive in ensuring they land their top target.

And that’s exactly what Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report is predicting to happen. If offensive lineman Will Campbell were to fall to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6, Davenport envisions the Bears trading their No. 10 pick alongside a 2025 third-rounder and 2026 sixth-rounder to land him. The trade was deemed one of the ‘most plausible,’ entering Draft Day.

“The Chicago Bears have already been busy remaking the roster after the arrival of new head coach Ben Johnson,” Davenport wrote. “And with three picks inside the top 45 selections (including No. 10 overall), the Bears have ample ammunition to continue that transformation in Green Bay.”

“The Bears also have four choices inside the top-75, which also affords the opportunity for Da Bears to make a move up in the first round.”

“Last year, no team allowed more sacks than the Bears,” Davenport concluded. “And while LSU’s Will Campbell may not make it to 10, the 2025 draft’s top offensive line prospect should be there at No. 6.”

While losing a third-round pick would sting, it wouldn’t hurt too bad if that’s all it cost to add Campbell to the offensive line.

Chicago Bears upgraded offensive line

The Bears watched rookie Caleb Williams get sacked a league-high 68 times in 2024. After hiring Ben Johnson as their new head coach, Chicago got to work in ensuring Williams had a better blocking plan in front of him for 2025.

It started with the trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. Thuney is a four-time Super Bowl champion coming off of back-to-back All-Pro seasons. Jackson was named to the Pro Bowl under Johnson with the Detroit Lions in 2021. And the Bears didn’t stop there, signing center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract. The 26-year-old was arguably the most coveted center in free agency coming off of a 2024 campaign that saw him rank fourth/64 centers with a 78.8 grade from Pro Football Focus.

The trio will be joining right tackle Darnell Wright, who ironically Chicago chose with the No. 10 overall pick in 2023. Wright has gone on to start 33 games for the team since, missing just one content. In 2024, Wright earned a 79.3 grade from PFF, ranking 16/141 tackles.

The lone question mark remains Braxton Jones at left tackle. Poles put him on the hot seat back at the combine, suggesting Chicago could bring in some competition.

But even as the Bears figure out left tackle, it’s not hard to see that the franchise diagnosed offensive line as their biggest weakness and went to work ensuring they were much more improved in 2025.

What Will Campbell brings to the table

The issue with Jones hasn’t necessarily been his play. He earned a 77.4 grade from PFF for his work in 2024, ranking 20/141 tackles. However, it came over just 12 games as Jones’ season ended early due to a fractured ankle.

Injuries have been the true road block in the left tackle’s career thus far. While he started all 17 games as a rookie, Jones appeared in just 11 in 2023. Following that up with another short season didn’t bode well for his standing. And while Jones obviously can’t control injuries, they are at least making the Bears consider their options at the left tackle position.

Campbell would certainly be a strong one should Chicago have the opportunity to draft him. He was named a starter entering his freshman season at LSU and went on to appear in 27 games for the Tigers. Following his senior campaign, Campbell was named the Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner alongside a Consensus All-American.

The biggest red flag against him is his arm length. It may ultimately force Campbell inside to guard. However, he had the same arms during his time at LSU and still put on a show. As teams think about the 2025 offensive line class, Campbell is still considered atop the board.

While the Bears have made plenty of alterations to their offensive line, they surely haven’t found their final fit yet. Getting a player like Campbell allows Chicago to be more versatile and overall have a stronger unit up front. Furthermore, it ensures that offensive line doesn’t become a major weakness again as Thuney and Jackson continue to age. And if Jones gets injured or struggles to perform, Campbell is more than just a backup. He could win the job outright in training camp.

But all of those scenarios are hypothetical until the card is turned in. Even if it takes a trade up, the Bears would surely be excited about adding Campbell to their already improved offensive line.

Rising defensive star deemed Chicago Bears’ most underpaid player Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE