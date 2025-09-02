This is it! The Chicago Bears finished their preseason with a 2-0-1 record. Additionally, they made the cuts and announced their 53-man roster for Week 1 of the regular season. All the games from here on out count, and all the decisions will have a significant impact on the season.

The time we have waited for since the end of the 2024 season is upon us now — the new look Chicago Bears head into the 2025 season with big hopes again. They had those same hopes, and after a nice start those hopes were dashed in the midst of a ten-game losing streak.

The Chicago Bears have a new look and new coaching staff to hopefully win more games in 2025

The Chicago Bears were busy in the offseason. General manager Ryan Poles had to solidify the roster and the coaching staff. He won the battle for the most sought-after head coaching candidate in Ben Johnson. Johnson then went out and hired a solid, experienced staff behind him.

Poles made solidifying the offensive line a priority. He acquired All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney, the top free agent center Drew Dalmon, and right guard Jonah Jackson. That instantly made the interior of the line much stronger. With Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright on the edges, the Bears’ offensive line could turn from a weakness to a strength.

While all the changes are nice, they would be so much better with wins. The time for moral victories and learning experiences is over. It is now time for the team to pile up the wins. After a 4-2 start last season, we thought that improvement was about to happen. However, the losing streak drowned those feelings.

Let’s take a look at the season game by game and see how the Chicago Bears could end the 2025 season.

