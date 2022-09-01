Chicago Bears to present Arlington Heights Plans next week

The Chicago Bears plans will feature a transit-heavy entertainment district that will center around a brand new stadium.

The Chicago Bears have announced an informational meeting for Thursday, September 8, in which they will present their redevelopment plans for the Arlington International Racecourse.

BREAKING NEWS: @ChicagoBears to present concept plans for a new stadium, entertainment district in Arlington Heights next week, though purchase deal not finalized. By @RobertMcCoppin and @ChiTribKane https://t.co/4nadYMUDRa — John Hector (@jthector) September 1, 2022

According to Robert McCoppin and Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune, The Bears’ new plans involve creating an entire entertainment district around their new stadium that will have plenty of public transit. The project would be a massive change to Arlington Heights and one of the biggest redevelopment projects in Illinois history as well.

This meeting is informational only since the Bears are still in the process of finalizing their purchase of the Arlington racetrack. This meeting will take place at Hersey High School, and it will likely be crowded as many people will be eager to see the full scope of these ambitious new stadium plans. The Bears still plan to meet with Arlington Heights’ officials later this fall to get these plans going as soon as possible.

The Bears’ days at Soldier Field appear to be numbered now, which has hosted the team since 1971. Bad negotiations with the City of Chicago and the poor quality of the stadium have made this relocation inevitable at this point. Although many fans would like to see the team stay in Chicago, the Bears seem fully committed to finding a new home in Arlington Heights.

