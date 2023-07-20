Last year the Chicago Bears had arguably the worst defensive tackle rotation in the NFL, how much better can they be in 2023?

The Chicago Bears struggled to stop the run and rush the passer in 2022. They were awful up front with one exception. Justin Jones racked up 12 tackles for a loss on the season, which put him in a tie for the 19th overall for most TFLs on the year, and tied for sixth in NFL amongst DTs. However, as good as Jones did in racking up TFLs, he would also get exploited out of his gap or run over power by bigger stronger guards which led to him giving up a lot of big run plays as well.

Jones for the time being will remain the starting 3-technique, although most fans and media agree that the Bears should have upgraded that position this off-season. The Bears didn’t upgrade the position in the immediate, instead they chose to add two rookies into the mix with second-round pick Gervon Dexter from Florida and top of the third-round pick Zacch Pickens from South Carolina. Pickens projects as the one-gap penetratring 3-techninque, while Dexter looks more a combination of a 1-technique and a 3-technique.

Dexter is a very strong defensive tackle well built and proportioned from his upper body down to his lower half. He offers a lot of power, but not a lot more. He’ll need to learn to use his hands and develop counter moves to become a consistent disruptive force in the NFL. Ryan Poles compared him to a DT he saw a lot of in All-Pro Chris Jones.

Pickens, will provide rotational depth behind Justin Jones, depth fans hope will be better than what the Chicago Bears had last year.

Elsewhere in free agency the Chicago Bears sign Andrew Billings to be the starting nose tackle. Billings is a proven run defender that Matt Bowen called on of the best bargains in free agency. The Bears desperately need help in stopping the run and the hope is Billings will be that guy.

For inside outside interior pass rush help the Bears brought in DeMarcus Walker from the Tennessee Titans. Walker will line up on the outside on base running downs but will likely shift inside in nickel situations. He racked up 7.5 sacks a year ago

