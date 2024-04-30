Analyst predicts the Chicago Bears will have Texans-like success in 2024

The Chicago Bears 2024 NFL Draft was excellent. Not just because of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze. The Bears’ late-round draft picks fit areas of need quite well. Those late-round picks also were at a great value. Offensive line, defensive line, and punter were all addressed in the late rounds of the 2024 draft.

Football analyst Joel Klatt has a major prediction about the Chicago Bears 2024 season. On The Joel Klatt Show on Monday, Klatt said that the Bears could be this year’s Houston Texans.

This is a far cry from what Chicago was when they drafted Justin Fields. Here they are, and they have weapons around him (Caleb Williams). And I think the defense can get better. They drafted Tory Taylor in the fourth round. So you know that at least when they have to punt it’s going to be an incredible punt. I think they could possibly be this season’s Houston Texans.

Below is the full episode of The Joel Klatt Show featuring the Bears Texans comparison. The segment about the Bears starts at the 19:25 mark of the video. Fast forward to that point if you only want to hear about the Bears.

What would a Texans-like jump look like for the Chicago Bears?

The easy answer is a strong season from Caleb Williams. This would consist of breaking the Bears rookie passing yards mark and touchdowns mark. The yardage record sits at 2,198 yards, achieved by Mitch Trubisky in 2017.

As for touchdowns, Williams would only need 12 passing touchdowns to become the franchises all time rookie leader. The record currently is held by Charlie O’ Rourke. He set the record way back in 1942.

Those numbers on paper are not very hard to beat. But Bears history will tell you that they are. O’Rourke was the only rookie QB in Bears history to pass for ten or more touchdowns.

With all these Texans comparisons being thrown around, its time to look at CJ Stroud’s stats. Stroud passed for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns with only 5 interceptions. He also added three rushing TDs to the stat sheet.

A season like that from Caleb Williams would be the single best season from a Chicago Bears quarterback, all time.

The 2022 Houston Texans went 3-13. They improved to 10-7 in 2023. A seven win improvement is a massive jump for an NFL team in only one year.

The 2023 Chicago Bears had a record of 7-10. To truly have a Texans-like jump, the Bears would need a record of 14-3. While the future looks bright for the Bears, that might be too much of a jump for one year.

Takeaway’s

Klatt’s take about the Chicago Bears being this years Texans is completely reasonable on paper. A brand new offensive coordinator has come to town. Shane Waldron brings a modern NFL offense, freshly picked from the Sean McVay tree. It’s complex passing schemes should allow Caleb Williams to take full advantage of his litany of new offensive weapons.

Then there is the new quarterback, Caleb Williams. Williams has all the talent a GM and coach could possibly ask for. His tendency to extend passing plays with improvisation is reminiscent of Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes highlight reels. That playstyle has proven to be quite successful in the NFL.

Rome Odunze rounds out what is looking to be one of the best receiving rooms in the league. Keenan Allen provides security as an elite reliable possession receiver. DJ Moore is a proven primary wideout in the NFL. Last but not least, Cole Kmet emerged as one of the leagues best pass catching tight ends in 2023.

And the defense, which evolved into a top 10 unit in the NFL during the second half of the season. Montez Sweat looks towards his first full season as a Bear. Now he has Austin Booker opposite him, to help alleviate the pressure. Jaylon Johnson signed a long term deal. Johnson has emerged as one of the best shutdown corners in the NFL. He also provides priceless leadership to a young Bears team.

The Chicago Bears have all the beginnings of a great NFL team. The question now is, will it translate to the playing field?

