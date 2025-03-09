Chicago Bears 2025 NFL free agency profile: Brandin Cooks

The offensive side of the ball will continue to be addressed this offseason for the Chicago Bears when free agency is officially underway next week. Arguably the biggest free agent receiver that was set to be on the open market is officially off the board for Chicago. Hollywood Brown agreed to another one-year deal to stay with the Kansas City Chiefs, eliminating what would have been a fantastic fit for Ben Johnson’s scheme.

With the third receiver spot up for grabs, the Bears’ front office will need to pivot to the open market instead of snagging the top option. A solid blend of younger and veteran agents will be free agents next week, but it will all be about the best fit for the new offense.

Caleb Williams has a good cast around him right now with receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze along with tight end Cole Kmet. Keenan Allen was the other member of the crew last year, but his game likely won’t line up with what the Bears are looking for this season. One quicker veteran receiver on the market that Chicago should keep an eye on has plenty of experience and success in the NFL.

Why Brandin Cooks should interest the Chicago Bears

Cooks was a first round pick of the Saints back in 2014 and has played for five different organizations in his career. The 31-year-old spent 2024 as a member of the Cowboys after being with them the year prior, and he only logged 10 games due to injury.

This past season, Cooks had 26 catches for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Despite him having a smaller role in the Cowboys offense, this was certainly a down year for Cooks. Even though he missed a decent chunk of games, his production was still not where he probably would have liked it to be in a contract year.

Cooks has the type of game that Johnson wouldn’t mind adding to his system. The age factor for former Oregon State Beaver hasn’t changed the fact that speed is the major tool that he goes to for success. Because of this, Cooks would play off Moore and Odunze well on the outside.

Sportrac has Cooks’ estimated salary for the 2025 season at $5.2 million per season on a one-year deal. The Bears have already used some of the $80 million in cap space this offseason in addressing the offensive line, but a smaller deal like this for Cooks is well within their budget.

Why the Chicago Bears should steer clear of Brandin Cooks

Cooks’ age and injury history could scare the Bears in looking his way in free agency this offseason. There is no denying that he brings a solid resume to the table, but if there are any concerns about his ability to stay healthy over the course of the season, they should hold off on bringing him in.

While Cooks could be seen as a bridge receiver for a potential draft pick this year to get acclimated to life in the NFL before taking over next year, the Bears might be looking for a player who can be around for more than one season in their new-look offense.

