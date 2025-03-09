Chicago Bears 2025 NFL free agency profile: Demarcus Robinson

While there isn’t much top-end wide receiver talent in the free agent market this offseason, the Chicago Bears could look to capitalize on depth signings at the position. Other needs for the team right now could limit their ability to go after an impactful receiver in the draft, so free agency could be an avenue where the front office brings in one or more weapons for Caleb Williams ahead of his second NFL season.

DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are the top dogs in the Bears receiver room, but they won’t be able to do everything alone this season. Cole Kmet should see a much bigger role in 2025 compared to last year with Ben Johnson coming in to run Chicago’s offense, so contributions will hopefully come in from the tight end position in a big way.

When looking for a number three or four target in the receiver room in free agents, the Bears could look at a former Los Angeles Ram who put together a solid 2024 campaign.

Why the Chicago Bears should look into Demarcus Robinson

Demarcus Robinson enjoyed a 2024 season where he broke 500 receiving yards for the first time in his career. He finished with 505 yards on 31 catches to go with his single-season high in touchdowns with seven. Robinson was a fourth-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2016, but didn’t see NFL action until the 2017 season.

Robinson spent 2017 through 2021 with Kansas City and was a member of the 2020 Super Bowl Champion squad. From there, he joined Baltimore for the 2022 season before latching on in Los Angeles for the last two years. Robinson’s 2024 season allowed for him to reach over 3,000 career receiving yards while having to step into some big shoes.

Cooper Kupp and Puca Nacua were down at the beginning of this past season and Robinson was one of the veteran receivers who stepped up. This stretch is mainly why he posted better yardage and touchdown numbers than ever before, but he proved himself to be a guy who can take on a bigger role when needed. If Odunze or Moore were to miss time in 2025, a player like Robinson could be called upon to make an impact.

Robinson will turn 31 during the upcoming season, and Sportrac has his estimated salary sitting at $3.0 million in free agency. With a one-year-deal expected for Robinson, Ryan Poles would not have to bat an eye when offering him a contract.

Why Demarcus Robinson might not fit with the Chicago Bears

While it was nice to see Robinson step up this past season and put up solid numbers, he hasn’t held a major role in an offense that he has been involved with in his career. It doesn’t help that he has been on great teams with fantastic receivers, but it hurts his stock when teams look at his track record as a whole.

If the Bears are looking for a number three receiver who can consistently work with the volume of targets that Keenan Allen got last year, Robinson probably is not the guy for them. If they can get Robinson to agree on being the number four option out of the receiver room for Johnson, then there could be a possibility he signs on Wednesday. It is likely that he will want a bigger role and the Bears don’t view him in that receiver three tier.

