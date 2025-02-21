Chicago Bears 2025 NFL free agency profile: James Daniels

The more options on the free agent market when it comes to the interior offensive line spots is not a problem whatsoever for the Chicago Bears. After an abysmal season up front if everyway possible in 2024, upgrades of all kinds will be taken into serious consideration by Ryan Poles and his staff this offseason.

With the Ben Johnson era ramping up in the Windy City, a new unit of protection is necessary for both Caleb Williams and the Bears rushing attack in 2025. The offensive line allowed a league-high 68 sacks with Williams under center a season ago. Most of the consistent pressure that Williams faced in the pocket came from the inside, which is why three new linemen will need to enter the fray ahead of this season.

The running game was nonexistent some weeks for Chicago as well in 2024, with D’Andre Swift having an up-and-down first year with the franchise. When looking at the plethora of options on the inside this offseason on the free agent market, the Bears could look to bring a familiar face back to the organization.

Why the Chicago Bears should pursue James Daniels

James Daniels was a second-round draft choice of the Bears in 2018 out of Iowa. He spent the first four years of his professional career in Chicago before hitting the open market and signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. Daniels worked both as a guard and center in his tenure as a Bear, and could be looking to play either spot in 2025.

Daniels played in just four games with the Steelers this past season before he tore his Achilles at the end of September in a game against the Colts. In the four games that he got to play in this past season, Daniels did pretty well for himself. He had an overall PFF grade of a 92.9, good for the second best mark among all guards in football at the time on his injury. His run blocking grade is what carried his metrics, as he had a 92.5 grade in that category compared to his 66.5 mark in pass protection.

The familiarity with Daniels and the Bears organization makes him an obvious target in the free agent market this offseason. Even though the front office will have their sights set on the bigger names at guard, fall back options are always important to have. Daniels’ estimated value right now according to Sportrac is at $7.8 million per season and it is anticipated that he will receive a two-year deal.

Why James Daniels wouldn’t fit with the Chicago Bears

There is a reason why Daniels did not work out with the Bears after four seasons. Despite a different regime being in place, him not being brought back will certainly be taken into account if he is pursued next month. Daniels coming off an injury as devastating as a torn Achilles might be a hard sell for the front office too. Not many athletes ever return to a similar form after this injury, especially offensive linemen.

With the injury risk and value that Daniels has been given, Poles could be better off just running it back with Teven Jenkins and making sure there is a better insurance plan in place if he goes down at all in 2025. The coaching staff would at least know what they are getting in Jenkins and he’s not coming off an injury as brutal as Daniels is.

