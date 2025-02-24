Chicago Bears 2025 NFL free agency profile: Joshua Palmer

The Ben Johnson era is set to get rolling for the Chicago Bears in 2025 once he has his entire offensive personnel set the way he likes it. It is likely that veteran wideout Keenan Allen will not return to the team after being traded to Chicago from the Chargers last March. Despite being a mostly reliable target for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, Allen’s anticipated price tag and playstyle probably won’t mesh with what the Bears are trying to build moving forward.

When looking at potential replacements for Allen as the third receiver in Chicago’s offense, there are a plethora of options in which the team can pursue this offseason. Even though the draft and trade market can’t be ruled out entirely, it appears that the most logical method to attack this need for the front office is through free agency.

One possible target that Ryan Poles and his team could go after is a former teammate of Allen’s with the Chargers. He wouldn’t be the flashiest signing on the open market, but he fits the mold of what Johnson is looking for in a depth receiver.

Why Joshua Palmer is a good fit for the Chicago Bears

Josh Palmer was a third round pick of the Chargers in 2021 out of Tennessee. His breakthrough season in the league came in his second year where he finished with 72 catches for 769 yards and three touchdowns. While the touchdown numbers in that 2022 season and his career in general don’t jump off the page, Palmer has always made the most of the volume of targets he has received from Justin Herbert.

Palmer has had to deal with working behind Allen and Mike Williams in Los Angeles in every season except 2024, so his numbers aren’t totally reflective as to what he’s fully capable of. However, if Chicago is truly looking for a receiver who knows how to play third fiddle in an offense, Palmer has plenty of experience doing so.

The former Tennessee Volunteer played in 15 games this past season. He finished the year with just 39 catches for 584 yards and one score. Palmer’s lone touchdown in 2024 came on the road against the Browns in the beginning of November and he failed to have a 100-yard game at all on the campaign.

A major plus for the Bears if they were to pursue Palmer in the open market is how little he’ll cost them. Sportrac has his estimated salary right now at just $4.3 million per season, which is well in Chicago’s wheelhouse as they currently have nearly $80 million in cap space to work with.

Why the Chicago Bears should steer clear of Joshua Palmer

While Palmer can be consistent and reliable, he just might not be enough for the Bears in 2025. Many can argue that he would be a bigger drop off from Allen than other free agent wideouts and the only thing he has going for him is his age.

The fact that Palmer didn’t really take a step forward in the Chargers offense this past year after the veterans went their separate ways could also be a reason for concern. Despite Ladd McConkey having an unreal rookie season, the opportunities were still there for Palmer to be the second option in that offense and he didn’t capitalize.

Chicago could definitely go after Palmer with the intention of making him the fourth receiver in their offense, but that likely won’t work for either party. Palmer would probably prefer to be a third option elsewhere and the Bears would be better off using a day three draft pick to fill that void.

