Chicago Bears 2025 NFL free agency profile: Kyzir White

A loaded free agent class of edge rushers both in terms of top-end talent and depth pieces gives the Chicago Bears plenty of options next week. The organization has just over $50 million in open cap space to work with the rest of the offseason after making trades for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson to beef up their offensive line.

One more lineman upfront is still needed for Chicago, and it looks like it will be a center. That addition will likely come in free agency, but the two new linemen joining the fray before free agency opens up next week allows for the front office to shift their focus to the defensive side of the ball.

The defensive line as a whole will be taken into consideration this offseason, despite the interior appearing to be set for this season. Depth signings should be the play on the inside for general manager Ryan Poles, but he knows the edge rushing spot is a must-address spot. Chicago has struggled generating pressure over the past couple of seasons, even after they acquired Montez Sweat from Washington in 2023.

While defensive line will be the primary focus this offseason, a role now needs to be filled in the Bears back seven. Jack Sanborn’s contract was non-tendered by the franchise on Tuesday, leaving an opening in the linebacker room. While Chicago could very well bring Sanborn back, that’s not a guarantee in free agency. His replacement could come from another NFC squad who has experience in multiple schemes in the league.

Why the Chicago Bears should pursue Kyzir White

Kyzir White was a fourth round draft choice of the Chargers in 2018 out of West Virginia. He is one of the more experienced edge rushers on the open market this offseason, as he has already played for three teams in his career. White spent the last two seasons in Arizona and played in all 17 games for the Cardinals in 2024. He logged 137 total tackles this past year, the second most in a single season in his career.

Even though White doesn’t constantly rush the quarterback, he had 2.5 sacks last season. This was the most sacks he had in a single season in his career and that’s something that might standout to the Bears when looking at his free agent profile.

In White’s seven year career, he only missed time in two seasons. His durability is important to his free agent stock, along with his ability to play multiple positions. White was primarily a WILL linebacker in his NFL career before switching to the MIKE role in Arizona.

Sanborn played the SAM linebacker position in Chicago’s defense, which is a hybrid of the WILL and MIKE. This shows that White wouldn’t have an issue adjusting to Dennis Allen’s new aggressive 4-3 scheme that he plans to put in place. White is currently projected to make $5.8 million per season on a two-year deal according to Sportrac. With the Bears’ cap situation, they can easily swing this deal if they please.

Why Kyzir White might not make sense for the Chicago Bears

With a center and edge rusher still needed badly, a guy like White not be a top priority for the Bears. The new defensive staff could also already have a plan in place for a younger player like Noah Sewell to step into Sanborn’s shoes if he doesn’t get brought back.

The Bears still have solid draft capital this spring and a true linebacker with more tread on his tires in this class could be more appealing to them than a veteran of White’s stature. White having experience in the league is great, but him being 28-years-old might turn teams away. He would be a solid bridge linebacker if Chicago inked him, but other options could definitely be more intriguing for the front office.

Chicago Bears plans for Ashton Jeanty become more clear after Joe Thuney trade Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE