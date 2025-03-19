With the Chicago Bears going on a free agency spending spree, what they do with the No. 10 overall pick has become a bit more obscure. They’ve filled many of their pressing needs, meaning their first round pick could go in numerous different directions.

When it comes to pass rush, the Bears signed defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million contract. However, Chicago made not be done adding at defensive end. The 2025 NFL Draft is full of athleticism specimens ready to get after the quarterback.

And with the No. 10 overall pick, John Kosko of Pro Football Focus thinks the Bears should target one. Specifically, Donovan Ezeiruaku of Boston College, who goes to Chicago in PFF’s latest first-round mock.

“After beefing up their offensive line in free agency, the Bears look for a defensive lineman to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks,” Kosko wrote. “Ezeiruaku posted a 90.0 PFF overall grade in 2024 to pair with 14 sacks and 20 quarterback hits. His 18.2% pass-rush win rate was one of the best in college football, and he should provide the Bears with a badly needed disruptor on the edge.”

What Donovan Ezeiruaku offers Chicago Bears

Ezeiruaku may not have the most name brand talent entering the draft, but he is undoubtedly a powerful force. His senior season at Boston College saw him rack up 80 tackles, an ACC-leading 21 of them before for a loss, and an ACC-leading 16.5 sacks. Ezeiruaku was named the Ted Hendricks award winner, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a Consensus All-American.

While Ezeiruaku’s senior season will stand out, the defensive end showed plenty of flashes at Boston College. He made 8.5 sacks in 2022 and 30 overall in his four-year college career. Coming out of the combine, Ezeiruaku even received a comparison to former Bear Yannick Ngakoue by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

“Slightly undersized outside linebacker for a 3-4 front with long arms and plus athleticism. Ezeiruaku uses every bit of his length paired with aggression to mitigate size differences at the point of attack. He gets engulfed at times but typically separates from or slips blocks cleanly,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s quick off the snap, using bend and agility to win at the top of the rush or make stops in the backfield. His hands exploit small advantages to turn them into big ones and he has a variety of ways to challenge protection, though he’s still learning to craft his plans. Ezeiruaku’s play demeanor, skill and athletic talent are the underpinnings of a productive starter with three-down value.”

Ultimately, Ezeiruaku might be the best player at getting to the quarterback in the draft. The Bears are certainly looking for a sack artist next to Montez Sweat. Pairing Ezeiruaku with Odeyingbo would certainly give Chicago one of the scariest young rotations in the league.

State of Bears pass rush

No matter who the Bears ended up adding, Sweat will still undoubtedly be the leader of the pass rush. However, he mustered up just 5.5 sacks in 2024. Chicago is hopeful their new additions will give Sweat an easier path to the quarterback. Bottom line, Sweat must take a step forward as a pass rusher in 2025 and prove he is the focal point of Chicago’s defense.

Odeyingbo will certainly provide some Sweat relief and another explosive body off the edge. Over his four years with the Indianapolis Colts, Odeyingbo racked up 106 tackles, 46 quarterback hits and 16.5 sacks. The Bears expect the 25-year-old to only continue developing as he arrives to Chicago.

New veteran Grady Jarrett could be a force up the middle and Gervon Dexter is coming off of a five sack campaign. Both will be asked to not only get to the quarterback, but help make things easier for Sweat and Odeyingbo to get into the backfield.

If the Chicago Bears add another pass rusher in the draft, they would have a full fledged attack for any opposing offense. As the Bears try to re-take over the NFC North, perhaps adding fireworks to their defensive trenches is their best option.

