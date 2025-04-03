2025 Draft: Chicago Bears adding quarterback draws shocking Ryan Poles take

Caleb Williams is the unquestioned starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. The team took him with the No. 1 overall pick for that very reason, to become the face of the franchise and to get the Bears back into prominence.

But, having a strong backup option in place is crucial. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets have been decimated in recent injury when their starting quarterback got hurt and they didn’t have another option. Furthermore, Williams is still learning the NFL ropes. Having someone who understands what it takes to succeed in the NFL to lean on could be crucial for his development.

A quarterback in the 2025 draft?

Current backup Tyson Bagent has performed admirably when called upon. However, General Manager Ryan Poles admitted that Chicago is considering bringing in a veteran, via Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns. The Bears need to make sure he is a perfect fit, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Chicago add another passer to their quarterback room.

“That’s something Ben and I have discussed, we’re still exploring,” Poles said. “Free agency is kind of “over,” but we’re still looking at some different options. We understand that there’s a unique wisdom that an experienced quarterback can bring to the table and help a young quarterback out. We have JT [Barrett] who is going to have some wisdom and perspective as well. But those guys have to go gameplan and prepare and the contact time isn’t as high as someone that would be in the room.”

“The most important thing is making sure that it’s a right fit,” Poles continued. “Because that room is very special, it’s a special room and the personalities, the egos, all of that has to work out perfectly, or you can disrupt it significantly. We’re being very particular, but that’s something we could potentially address here in the near future.”

Ben Johnson calls on Teddy Bridgewater

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had already announced his retirement from the NFL. He was coaching high school football when he received a call from Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions. The team signed him for the remainder of the regular season and their upcoming playoff run.

Bridgewater didn’t attempt a pass during the regular season. However, he completed one pass for three years in Detroit’s Divisional Round loss. But the quarterback was never really signed to take meaningful snaps. Jared Goff had the QB1 spot locked up. His inclusion on the roster shows where at least Johnson’s head is at in terms of adding a veteran quarterback.

Goff was in a tricky spot when he came to the Lions, traded for Matthew Stafford. However, he managed to continue improving before eventually becoming the Lions franchise quarterback. While Goff did that on his own, having a voice like Bridgewater’s to lean on come playoff time was certainly valuable experience.

The same would be even more true for Williams. As he learns to leave his mark on the NFL, turning to a seasoned veteran when the tides get rocky will only boost the quarterback’s confidence. If Poles can find the right candidate, Williams will land a new mentor. Maybe Bridgewater is up for one more run.

Tyson Bagent fills in when Chicago Bears call

It’s fair to wonder at this stage of free agency, if the Bears would find a quarterback who can actually compete with Bagent for the backup role. But Chicago may want a QB for morale support more anyway, as Bagent has shown flashes of brilliance at times.

Originally signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2023, the quarterback has appeared in nine games with the team. Most of his run came in 2023, when he earned four starts. Bagent went 2-2, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 859 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

The picks are obviously a glaring red flag and surely something Bagent has been working on. However, the fact an undrafted free agent was able to lead the Bears to a pair of wins is very telling. While Williams’ development is obviously the most important quarterback news, Chicago certainly has been impressed by Bagent at No. 2.

What is status will be if/when the Bears sign a quarterback is yet to be seen. However, Poles didn’t mention this quarterback specifically being competition for Bagent. Whatever the challenge has been however, Chicago’s current backup has been up for the task.

