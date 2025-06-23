The Chicago Bears receive a high ranking for offseason maneuvering: Report

The Chicago Bears should be one of the more exciting teams to watch when the season begins, with the changes they made over the offseason helping to push them over the edge. The most pressing need for the Bears was finding a head coach to man the helm and be the offensive mentor that Quarterback Caleb Williams needs to take his game to the next level.

The Bears found that mentor in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who was the hottest name on the market, and who should help turn things around and make the Bears a contender for the NFC North. The Bears’ chances to win the North and potentially go deep in the playoffs also got a boost when they added to the trenches, which, along with a few additions on defense, and the NFL Draft, helped bring the Bears some recognition for some of their moves.

The Chicago Bears rank highly for their offseason maneuvering

The Bears were busy this offseason, securing their new head coach, and adding offensive weapons like the addition of tight end Colston Loveland, who could have a nice rookie season and take away playing time from his fellow tight end Cole Kmet. The moves the Bears made didn’t go unnoticed, as Josh Edwards of CBS Sports ranked the Bears as having the best offseason, beating out the New England Patriots, who were also looking for a head coach and were in the running for Johnson.

Edwards on the Bears’ offseason via CBS Sports:

“The changes for the Bears began at the top with incoming head coach Ben Johnson. Johnson was regarded as one of the game’s most forward-thinking, dynamic offensive play-callers in his former role with the Lions, and Chicago is hoping that success follows him within the division. The roster supplementation did not end there, however. The NFC North franchise ate its vegetables by upgrading the offensive line through the acquisitions of Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson. The defensive line’s floor should be elevated with Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo joining the cause. Pass-catchers Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland were added to the draft. The biggest red flag is that Chicago was atop this list last year as well.”

The Bears should be exciting this season

The Bears should be better this season than last, when they went 5-12 and were tied for the third-worst record in the league alongside the Carolina Panthers, the New Orleans Saints, and the New York Jets. Of those teams, the Bears have the best chance of having a winning or above .500 record.

The Bears kick next season off with a divisional matchup when they welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Soldier Field for the first Monday Night Football game of the season. The Bears follow that up by traveling to Detroit to play the reigning NFC North Champions, the Lions. If the Bears and their new additions can hold their own against strong teams and divisional foes such as the Vikings and Lions, then the Bears could set themselves up early to get a decent lead in the North.

