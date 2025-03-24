Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson have done an excellent job improving the Chicago Bears roster throughout free agency. The Chicago Bears have made a significant splash in free agency, improving many weak positions, and it is still very likely they will add more before the NFL draft. Chicago made a massive change to their offensive line, bringing in three new interior starters, and they were still able to upgrade and improve their defensive front as well.

Chicago is no doubt one of the most improved NFL teams this offseason with the hiring of head coach Ben Johnson, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, and multiple improvements to both sides of the ball. Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano believes the Bears are in the top five most-improved NFL teams following the start of free agency.

The Chicago Bears are the fourth overall most improved team in the NFL

The Chicago Bears finally upgraded the offensive line, giving Caleb Williams much better protection than he had in his rookie season. On paper, this offensive line has drastically improved.

“The Bears drastically improved their offensive line by signing Dalman, the best available free-agent center, and trading for possibly the best guard in the game after landing Thuney from Kansas City. Chicago also took a chance on Jackson, who is reunited with coach Ben Johnson after being benched by the Los Angeles Rams months after being a prize free agent. But GM Ryan Poles has made a few notable offensive line moves in the past that haven’t panned out on the field. The Bears can assure themselves that this year will be different by adding more protection for Caleb Williams through the draft. “

The offensive line has been a massive weak link to the Bears roster going all the way back to the Matt Nagy years. This is the first time in a very long time that the Bears have gone all in to upgrade their line, and it also shows how much faith the front office has in quarterback Caleb Williams. Poles is without question giving this team the tools and resources to succeed.

Manzano from Sports Illustrated praised the signing of edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo but also seemed to believe that the Bears might regret signing former All-Pro Grady Jarrett.

“Odeyingbo, who had 16.5 sacks in four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, could be a solid No. 2 edge rusher next to Montez Sweat. But the Bears might regret adding an aging player in Jarrett, who might be better suited as a backup than a starter making $16 million this year. “

Personally, I believe Jarrett could still be a good starter in the NFL and will be an instant leader to Dennis Allen’s defense. The former Atlanta Falcon is an instant upgrade to the defensive front. Both Jarrett and Odyeingbo are great fits to Allen’s defensive scheme and have a great chance to thrive in it.

The Bears still have plenty of room for improvement in the NFL draft

As much as the Bears are improved on paper, there are still plenty of opportunities for the team to improve and upgrade in the NFL draft.

There are many potential options for what Chicago could do with the 10th overall pick. Ashton Jeanty, the star running back from Boise State has been mentioned the most. Jeanty could be an instant game-changer to Ben Johnson’s offense. A running back duo of Jeanty and D’Andre Swift could be similar to what Johnson had in Detroit with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. However, there is a chance he could be taken before the Bears are on the clock in the first round.

Many mock drafts have had the Bears selecting Georgia pass rusher Mkyel Williams or LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell. There is even a chance that Ryan Poles will want to trade down from the 10th pick to get even more draft capital.

The Bears are still looking to potentially add an additional running back, a second-string tight end, and depth at both the offensive and defensive line for the 2025 season.

