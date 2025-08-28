Chicago Bears: Multiple teams have reached out about Cowboys DE Micah Parsons

Rushing the passer was one of the more significant weaknesses shown by the Chicago Bears in the preseason. In a battle of first-team units on Friday night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shredded the Bears defense while having ample time to throw the ball.

Chicago hopes what happened Friday night doesn’t continue into the regular season. But given the questions about the roster on the defensive line before training camp, there’s no reason to think the pass rush will be better when the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

They need help.

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to shop Micah Parsons

Per ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys are listening to offers for defensive end Micah Parsons.

Via ESPN:

“Several teams have spoken to the Dallas Cowboys about a potential Micah Parsons trade, and for the first time the Cowboys appear willing to at least listen, according to multiple sources. “No trade is imminent, but another team always could be aggressive enough to make it come together quickly, per sources.”

The Chicago Bears need to be in on the trade

The Cowboys would prefer to finalize a deal with Parsons or complete a trade with another team before their Week 1 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles needs to get on the phone to inquire about the four-time Pro Bowl defender.

Parsons has recorded 256 tackles and 52.5 sacks during his first four seasons in the league. He’d be a huge help alongside Montez Sweat, who hasn’t looked the same since 2023. Dayo Odeyingbo has proven to be more of a run defender and isn’t going to be a threat as a pass rusher.

Another reason to call for Parsons is that the Green Bay Packers have an interest in the All-Pro. The Bears would be much better off not having to play him twice a year.

