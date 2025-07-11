Chicago Bears fans react to Ryan Poles’ 5-year contract extension

With the Chicago Bears carrying plenty of offseason momentum into training camp, the franchise decided to give general manager Ryan Poles a new five-year contract extension, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. He is now in sync with head coach Ben Johnson’s deal.

Poles was able to lure Johnson in in the first place. Furthermore, he has established the team’s franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams. However, the Bears have gone just 15-36 in Poles’ tenure without sniffing the playoffs. For all the buzz surrounding Chicago, this is still a team coming off of a 5-12 season.

The Bears will have an opportunity to avenge Poles’ name and prove why he is the right general manager by simply winning games in 2025. But until then, most Chicago fans are pretty stunned by the move.

Never forget he traded back and let the Eagles get Jalen Carter — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) July 11, 2025

What has he done ??? — JJ to JJ 🔜 (@skolmaniak) July 11, 2025

I get why you want to lock down the guy who brought BJ to Chicago and invested in Caleb this offseason but idk if I’m fully sold on this. we’re still less than a year removed from being the laughingstock of the entire league… — Ross Pins (@chisportsross) July 11, 2025

Why though they haven’t won anything — Wald (@YoSoyWald) July 11, 2025

15-36 in 3 seasons. Let’s give this guy an extension. What a poverty franchise. — El Pepe (@thestevieborys) July 11, 2025

Ryan Poles’ biggest misses with Chicago Bears

Poles has helped get the Bears into a much stronger position entering the 2025 campaign. His trade with the Carolina Panthers that ultimately landed DJ Moore, Caleb Williams and plenty more assets will go down as one of the best moves in team history. But since the sentiment around the extension is so negative, it is important to mention some of Poles’ lowlights as well.

Starting with the draft, the first pick that comes to mind is using a third-rounder on wide receiver Velus Jones. He lasted three years with the team, catching 12 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. Third-rounder Zacch Pickens nor fourth-rounder Tyler Scott have lived up to their potential from the 2023 class. And while Poles will be judged almost solely on how Williams’ develops, he needs Rome Odunze, Kiran Amegadjie and Austin Booker to take a step forward as well.

From a free agency standpoint, Tremaine Edmunds hasn’t lived up to his $72 million standard. But at least he’ll have a chance to prove himself in 2025. Guard Nate Davis, who Poles signed to three-year, $30 million contract, didn’t last more than 16 games with the team. He was injured more often than not and was ultimately benched.

But perhaps Poles’ biggest mistake as a general manager thus far has been how long of a leash he extended to former head coach Matt Eberflus. The Bears were welcoming in a brand new quarterback in Williams. Rather than start fresh with an offensive-minded head coach, Poles stuck with what he had. That led to Eberflus becoming the first coach in Bears history to be fired midseason after leading Chicago to a 4-8 record.

Poles ultimately remedied that issue by bringing Johnson. But he still has a lot to prove before the fanbase at large is convince he is the right general manager. At least working on his side is the Bears’ belief, as their five-year contract extension proves the franchise thinks Poles can lead the team to sustained success.

Chicago Bears make crucial long-term Ryan Poles decision Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE