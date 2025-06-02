Chicago Bears wide receivers don’t hold back on Ben Johnson’s demands

When Ben Johnson was hired as head coach, everyone involved with the Chicago Bears were expecting massive changes. Perhaps no group more than Chicago’s wide receivers, who understand the massive expectations coming with Johnson.

Atop that list are DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. For all the additions the Bears have made during the offseason, the duo is still expected to lead the passing game. That could mean big numbers if Johnson’s offense translates. But the head coach can’t do it for them.

Moore and Odunze have only just begun seeing what Johnson brings to the table. But after a disastrous 2024 campaign, the wide receivers already see the light at the end of the tunnel, via Kaitlin Sharkey of WGN9.

“Ben’s intense as everybody can see. He’s demanding a lot out of everybody. It’s good on us to have a little change,” noted Moore. “The details – how he demands perfection. If we don’t do it, we’ve got to go back and do it again. You really got to study his playbook. I’ve been in my playbook a lot.”

“It’s been great. Sometimes change is uncomfortable, but I feel like we’re building in that uncomfort. Everybody’s getting to know each other. Everybody’s getting to know the vibe,” remarked Odunze. “Everybody’s heard about Ben’s intensity and that’s real. He’s been putting everybody on their P’s and Q’s. I think that’s good for us. I think we’re headed in the right direction. Individualize-wise I’ve been feeling great. I made a lot of gains this offseason, learning the playbook and growing. As a team, I feel like our chemistry is coming together. We’re building up to a special year.”

Ben Johnson’s expectations

The Bears won’t suddenly turn into the Detroit Lions overnight. For all the hype surrounding Chicago, Johnson is still building his foundation with the Bears. Offensive improvement is a given, and it’d be a terrible sign if the franchise continued their woes with the ball in their hands. Still, expectations need to be tempered slightly at least to begin the season.

Still, it’s easy to see why fans and pundits have been salivating over the Bears hiring Johnson. In his final year with the Lions, Detroit ranked second in offense, averaging 409.5 yards per game. They were led by their passing attack, which ranked second by averaging 263.2 YPG.

Both Amon-Ra St. Brown (1,263) and Jameson Williams (1,001) broke 1,000 yards passing. The former had 12 touchdowns while the latter grabbed seven, which was matched by tight end Sam LaPorta, who also gained 726 passing yards. Overall, Johnson was able to orchestrate a dominant offense while having numerous chefs in the kitchen.

If Moore and Odunze become Johnson’s pseudo-St. Brown and Williams, they’d both be in for an uptick in production. But the head coach is wiping the slate clean in year one. The wide receivers will need to prove why they remain atop the depth chart.

Chicago Bears one-two punch

Ever since arriving to Chicago, Moore has operated as the team’s WR1. His debut with the Bears saw him catch 96 passes for career-highs in yards (1,364) and touchdowns (eight). Moore’s numbers dropped slightly in year two, 966 yards and six touchdowns, however, he set a new career-high with 98 touchdowns.

Assuming he remains in his top dog role, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Moore surpass 100 receptions in 2025. While the Bears have plenty of pass catchers for Caleb Williams to target, it’s clear the two have formed a strong connection. Williams and Moore’s chemistry will continue being crucial as Chicago attempts to take a giant leap offensively.

Odunze’s rookie season didn’t necessarily go to plan after the team used the No. 9 overall pick on him. However, nothing really went to plan on Chicago’s offense in 2024. Odunze still caught 54 passes for 734 yards and three touchdowns. With 101 targets going his way, it’s easy to see a path where the receiver bounce back in 2025.

Odunze has already earned glowing remarks from Johnson, which is the first step of the process. If he proves to be a strong fit in the new-look offense, the receiver will take off. As a top 10 pick, the Bears are at least expecting a massive return entering year two.

Johnson will largely be judged in his Bears debut by how the offense operates. But with Moore and Odunze catching passing from Williams, the head coach has to at least be optimistic about a resurgence.

