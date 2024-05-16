Chicago Bears record a great 2024 schedule release video

The Chicago Bears recorded another great video to go along with their 2024 schedule release.

The Chicago Bears, along with every other team in the NFL, just released their 2024 schedule. We already knew who the opponents they face are. Now we know when they play those opponents.

The Bears have three primetime games in 2024, which is disappointingly fewer than last season. That happened despite all of the improvements General Manager Ryan Poles made this offseason. The Bears look like they may have one of the top offenses in the league with the additions of running back D’Andre Swift, tight end Gerald Everett, wide receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, along with generational talent, quarterback Caleb Williams.

The new-look roster opens up the season at home against the Tennessee Titans. In Week 2, they face last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback C.J. Stroud, and the Houston Texans. Stroud’s award is what Williams is aiming for this year.

The Bears also travel across the pond by hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. That will feature Williams and Trevor Lawrence, two top overall picks.

Additionally, Chicago’s path to the NFC North title could be decided in the second half of the season. They have all six of their division matchups in their final eight games. Many people feel that the NFC North will be one of the most competitive divisions in the league. Having the Bears play all of their division games down the stretch of the season may guarantee that competitive projection.

The Bears end their season against their hated rivals, the Green Bay Packers. This is how they finished the 2023 season. That game held playoff implications for the Packers. The Chicago Bears hope that this game could hold playoff implications for them.

When the schedule was released last year, every team recorded a video to accompany the schedule. The Bears had one of the best video announcements. They were even nominated for a local Emmy Award. theme was based on the series The Bear, which was based in Chicago.

That video was led by former Chicago Bears legendary cornerback Charles Tillman. Like The Bear, the video was set in a restaurant. It was a fun video that people loved to watch.

The Bears released another strong video this year. The predominant theme of the video was Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, with wide receiver D.J. Moore in the lead. He played a similar role that Matthew Broderick played. He went around the school (filmed at Round Lake High School) facing different shenanigans.

The video also made references to Mean Girls, Breakfast Club, Home Alone, Cooley High, Christmas Vacation, and Risky Business. It spanned generations so it had something for everyone.

Chicago Bears Manager of Content and Production Jordan Tredup explained how the team wanted this video to be a love letter to Chicago.

When attempting to ideate a theme for the 2024 season, we really wanted something that was unique to the City of Chicago and the Chicagoland area – what could we do that no one else could? To me, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off has always served as a love letter to Chicago. That was a feeling we wanted to tap into.

The season moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. pic.twitter.com/MpXMPEcTD6 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 16, 2024

In the two videos, the Bears have done a great job of using the city of Chicago as the main character. They are doing a great job of connecting with the fans who love their city as well as their team.

