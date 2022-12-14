The Chicago Bears offense had a few out at Wednesday’s practice

The Chicago Bears were back at practice Wednesday following their bye last week. The Bears are preparing to play arguably the best team in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 15. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that Justin Fields would be missing their first practice of the week. The Bears had more bad news for their top wide receiver on the active roster.

The Bears revealed their Week 15 injury report Wednesday afternoon. Four Bears were not practicing, including wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool suffered a slight knee injury against the Packers in Week 13.

This is another setback for Claypool. The Bears wide receiver was traded earlier this season and needs the reps in practice with Fields to learn offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s complicated offense. Eberflus said recently that Claypool is not “there yet.” Claypool is the best option for the Bears at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney went on the injured reserve and is out for the season.

Chicago Bears not practicing Wednesday

OL Larry Borom, knee

WR Chase Claypool, knee

QB Justin Fields, illness

TE Trevon Wesco

