The Chicago Bears front office has begun making their roster cuts to add to the team’s available cap space entering free agency next month. This is a lot of ammo for Ryan Poles to use for first-year head coach Ben Johnson to build the strongest roster around him possible for the 2025 season.

Prior to any players being released this offseason, the organization had nearly $70 million in cap space to use, and that number has gone up on Friday.

Chicago Bears will release Gerald Everett

Everett is being let go by the Bears on Friday, per reports. The move saves the team $5.5 million in cap moving forward that they will look to use toward addressing the trenches in the upcoming months. Everett was brought in last offseason on a two-year contract due to his overall consistent production and his familiarity with former offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron.

The 30-year-old finished 2024 with just eight catches while appearing in all 17 games for the Bears. He had 36 receiving yards and no scores as the backup for Cole Kmet who had his ups and downs a season ago as well. It will be up to the front office to give it a shot at snagging the correct backup tight end this offseason. With plenty of cap space to work with and solid draft capital, they will have opportunities to do so in multiple ways.

Three potential Keenan Allen replacements at WR for Chicago Bears Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE