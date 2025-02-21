Chicago Bears releasing veteran edge rusher

The Chicago Bears front office began to make their first decisions on who they plan to move off the roster to save some money against the cap on Friday with the announcement of Gerald Everett’s intended release. With the veteran tight end set to be off the team’s books for 2025, they are up to $74.5 million in open cap space with free agency beginning next month.

The Bears now have the fifth most cap space in the entire league and that’s only going to continue to grow. Another move has followed Everett’s contract being terminated, and it’s not an incredibly shocking one.

Chicago Bears intend to let DeMarcus Walker go

The report of Walker’s intended release comes less than an hour after the news on Everett. Walker spent two years in the Windy City and picked up 3.5 sacks in 17 games this past season. He finished with the same number of sacks in games played in 2023, which just wasn’t enough for an already weakened pass rush unit.

New defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme relies heavily on getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks early and often. With Montez Sweat being the only consistent presence on the Bears’ defensive line in the last two years, things need to change this offseason.

Ryan Poles will be tasked with adding a dynamic pass rusher opposite of Sweat, and has plenty of resources to do so. Chicago will be saving $5.25 million by releasing Walker and a combined $10.75 million with the two cuts they announced on Friday.

3 Best TEs Chicago Bears must target in free agency after Gerald Everett release Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE