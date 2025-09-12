Chicago Bears reveal plans before Lions game

The Chicago Bears offense looked great in their opening drive of Monday night’s game when they took a 7-0 lead on the Minnesota Vikings. However, inaccuracies in the passing game and a lack of rushing attack stalled Chicago’s progress, leading to an ugly 27-24 loss in Week 1.

The Bears need to be better in several areas against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Head coach Ben Johnson needs to get the running game going, something that led to his success as an offensive coordinator in Detroit.

Per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the Bears have a few set plans for Sunday. The Bears want to crack down on penalties, see Williams improve his accuracy, and run the ball at Detroit.

The Chicago Bears have a few plans for Sunday

“The Bears want to establish consistency on offense for full game, which means better accuracy from QB Caleb Williams and fewer penalties,” Cronin wrote. “Given the noise level inside Ford Field (with a little extra juice expected from fans who aren’t thrilled with Detroit’s offense after Ben Johnson’s departure), Chicago will have to use a silent cadence to avoid racking up false-start penalties. “Establishing a better rushing attack is also a priority, and Johnson wants to get rookie Kyle Monangai involved.”

Are the Bears doing too much?

The Bears gave up a season-opening record number of penalties against the Vikings in Week 1. The offense also only rushed for 61 yards sans Williams, with Monangai not receiving a touch.

Johnson plans to get the seventh-round rookie more touches against the Lions.

“We probably were at — what — under 20 for called runs in the game? I need to call more so that we get [Monangai] in the game a little bit more,” Johnson said.

The Bears are trying to correct several mistakes before Week 2. The penalties and accuracy have been an issue since OTAs. Chicago needs to correct those mistakes quickly in the regular season if this team wants to have a successful season in Johnson’s first year.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

How the Chicago Bears can ‘exploit’ the Detroit Lions Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE