Chicago Bears: The most ridiculous take on Caleb Williams in 2024

A writer for Bleacher Report just had the most ridiculous take on Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

From the moment the Chicago Bears were assured of having the number one pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, there were many predictions made on what they would do with the pick. Most of them had them picking USC quarterback Caleb WIlliams. WIlliams was considered a “generational” talent and many said the Bears had to pick him.

On the way to the draft, there were many off-the-wall predictions and rumors. Some said the Bears could trade the top pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for Justin Herbert and a number of other players and picks. Some said the Chicago Bears would bypass Williams for another pick. Yet others said that WIlliams would refuse to play for Chicago.

None of those things happened, however. The Chicago Bears selected Williams and Williams happily went along (although he has yet to sign a contract). General Manager Ryan Poles overhauled the offense and built it to give Williams the best opportunity to succeed. Williams went to OTAs and minicamp and practiced.

While things are running smoothly ahead of training camp (save for the contract signing), the crazy takes continue. There was one particular crazy one that appeared on Bleacher Report by Kristopher Knox. He wrote an article naming seven NFL stars who could retire earlier than anticipated.

In the article, Knox mentioned stars who have had incredible careers. Stars like Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Marlon Humphery, T.J. Watt, Saquon Barkley, and Justin Jefferson. Then he added a rookie- Caleb Williams. It is astonishing to include him. At least with the others they already have established careers. Williams hasn’t even started his career yet.

One thing to note here is that Knox seems to have this old man “These kids nowadays don’t know the value of hard work. They’re just in it for the money” attitude. Money seems to be these players’ motivation, not achievement.

With each player, the amount of money earned is listed. For Williams, he notes that he made $10 million in NIL money in college. He is set to make $39.5 million with his rookie deal (once he signs it). Knox does mention that with endorsements Williams could make $100 million by the end of his rookie deal.

Money is the ultimate motivation for Knox. He likely subscribed to the idea of Williams saying no to the Chicago Bears drafting him. Knox says that the time is coming in which prospects says no to teams drafting them. He seems to lament the fact that Williams was not the first.

This article appears to be insulting to this generation of players. Knox feels that being the best players they can be or chasing greats like Tom Brady or Jerry Rice are not factors in playing anymore. He seems to feel that making a boatload of money and escaping as soon as they can is what they are all about.

Knox dismisses the idea of what Williams said Williams stated he wanted to be the best quarterback in NFL history. He wants to surpass the seven Super Bowl titles Brady has. Sure, he may not accomplish that. However, you shoot for the stars. Even if you don’t make it, you’ll still be pretty high up.

Williams said he wanted to be like another Chicago great who wasn’t in it just for the money.

I don’t play for fame. I don’t play for money. I don’t play for jewels and things like that. Just to go out there and win as many games as possible and be the best I can. My plan is, if I can be my best and play as many games as possible at my best, I think I can reach certain points like Jordan.

The point isn’t that Williams or Jordan don’t play for the money. They want to make big money, of course. However, there are players whose motivation is the money. However, they don’t last and they usually don’t make the money they thought they would make.

Jordan was the greatest basketball player of all time. With that, the money came. He did not seek out big, long-term contracts. He famously took a few one-year deals for $30 million. At one point, he famously made more money from his endorsements than his yearly salary. If you play the right way the money will come. Now he is a billionaire.

Brady has a net worth north of $500 million. He never broke the bank with his playing contracts. The most he ever signed for was a four-year, $72 million extension in 2010. That averaged $18 million per season.

Caleb Williams is chasing greatness. When he was in high school, his goal was to be the number one pick in the NFL Draft. He accomplished that. Now he wants to be the best quarterback in the league. He won’t get there by playing out his rookie contract and then walking away.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE