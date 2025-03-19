Chicago Bears rival bows out of Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes

While many big name NFL free agents have already found their new home, quarterback Aaron Rodgers still remains available in free agency. After his disastrous run with the New York Jets, Rodgers is looking for an opportunity to rebound in a starting role.

The quarterback may not be who he was with the Green Bay Packers, but Rodgers name still holds weight around NFL circle. While he hasn’t signed, Rodgers has still been coveted by numerous teams around the league.

At one point, the Chicago Bears NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings were said to be involved in the Rodgers hunt. However, that is no more. The Vikings have fully committed their franchise to JJ McCarthy at quarterback and will no longer be pursuing Rodgers, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The #Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls on J.J. McCarthy, telling other teams they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback, sources say. The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as… pic.twitter.com/oPf6DIvQpj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2025

Aaron Rodgers rivalry with Chicago Bears

Rodgers has gone 24-5 over his career against the Bears. Their most recent outing came in 2021, when the Packers came away with a 35-16 victory. Rodgers threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns. A shining example of what the quarterback did to Chicago throughout his career.

There was no shortage of Hail Mary bombs and playoff heartbreak. It didn’t matter if Rodgers was playing in Soldier Field, he always seemed to have a knack to dial up the big play against the Bears.

The last time the Bears beat Rodgers and the Packers was back in 2018. Chicago came away with a 24-17 victory, as Rodgers failed to throw a touchdown but did throw an interception. Unfortunately for the Bears, they don’t seem likely to get another crack at Rodgers if the Vikings are truly out.

When Rodgers was in his hey day, the way he played against the Bears almost singlehandedly fueled the team’s rivalry against the Packers. Chicago fans are surely chomping at the bit to get their Rodgers revenge. But those dreams of a comeback outing against the star quarterback will remain in fan’s heads for the time being.

Where does Rodgers go from here

There seems to be two top options for Rodgers in 2025. Sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers or New York Giants. Of course, other teams may continue to show interest. But New York or Pittsburgh gives Rodgers the cleanest opportunities to starting football games again.

The Steelers recently traded for DK Metcalf, forming an intriguing tandem with George Pickens. Pittsburgh proved they can win with QBs such as Russell Wilson or Justin Fields under center. Rodgers would become the latest reclamation project, looking to revitalize his career in Pittsburgh. But if Rodgers wants another shot at the playoffs, the Steelers defense could carry him there on his own.

General manager Joe Schoen and Head coach Brian Daboll are coaching/roster building for their jobs on the Giants. It would be a bold strategy to have their futures riding in Rodgers’ hands. But the quarterback at least gives New York an accomplished veteran as they bring a new rookie in the fold. With a wide receiver like Malik Nabers at his disposal, Rodgers would be in a position to at least put up big passing numbers.

Ultimately, any team considering Rodgers will be looking at his entire history. From his injuries to outrageous media quotes, teams want a quarterback, not a distraction. Rodgers will be looking to prove he still has plenty of gas left in the tank and can lead a team to playoff glory. He just won’t be doing that with the Vikings in 2025.

Chicago Bears rival steals Super Bowl winning wide receiver Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE