Chicago Bears’ rival bracing for major absence in Week 1 clash

When all the offseason hype dies down, the Chicago Bears will be lined up against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1’s edition of Monday Night Football. Whoever comes away victorious will earn immense bragging rights and an early NFC North lead.

Both squads will look much different during the 2025 campaign. The Bears are now led by head coach Ben Johnson, will be looking to help quarterback Caleb Williams reach his No. 1 pick potential. In turn, the Vikings will finally see the debut of fellow quarterback JJ McCarthy, who went No. 10 overall in that same draft class.

How McCarthy fares will play a massive role in both Week 1 and throughout Minnesota’s entire season. However, there’s a solid chance he isn’t playing with a full deck against Chicago. After being arrested for a DUI in July, the Vikings are bracing for Addison to face a three-game suspension from the league, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“A looming issue at Vikings camp is Jordan Addison’s availability to start the season,” Fowler wrote. “My sense after asking around is the Vikings are bracing for roughly a three-game suspension for Addison, who in July pleaded no contest to a lesser charge to resolve a 2024 DUI citation. The team’s projection is based in part on the league’s recent precedent for three-game suspensions for DUI-related offenses.”

The Vikings still have a talented crop of pass catchers, headlined by All-Pro Justin Jefferson. Still, Addison has caught 133 passes for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns over his two years in Minnesota. Losing him for Week 1 would be a major blow to the Vikings’ offense, while the Bears would be taking a sigh of relief.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings history

In their all-time season series, the Vikings hold a 68-58-2 advantage over the Bears. Minnesota has won seven of their last eight matchups, including both during the 2024 campaign.

In Week 12, the Bears took the Vikings to the brink. After leading 14-10 at halftime, Minnesota only added insult to injury, entering the fourth quarter with a 24-10 advantage. But Williams managed to lead three scoring drives, featuring two touchdown passes that helped push the game into overtime. However, once there, the Vikings earned a 30-27 victory with a 29-yard field goal. The Bears’ overtime drive stalled out due to a sack and delay of game.

The rivals’ Week 15 matchup was a bit more straightforward. The Vikings got out to a 13-0 lead at halftime and never took their foot off the gas. The Bears scored two fourth quarter touchdowns, but it was too little too late as they fell 30-12.

Perhaps the most telling argument in the Bears-Vikings rivalry is their recent playoff history. Minnesota has been to the postseason six times since Chicago last won a playoff game. Week 1 will give the Bears an opportunity to prove things are different and the Vikings a chance to retain their NFC North status.

Williams-McCarthy era begins

Williams and McCarthy will forever be linked throughout their NFL careers. Not only were they in the same draft class, but both have been linked to the opposite team. Williams requested the Bears trade their No. 1 pick to the Vikings before the draft while general manager Ryan Poles seriously contemplating selecting McCarthy. But that is now all in the past, it is up to both quarterbacks to prove they can lead their franchise to the promised land.

McCarthy missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn meniscus. While the Vikings watched Sam Darnold have a breakout season in his absence, they decided to let him walk in free agency. McCarthy now has the keys to Minnesota’s castle. He has plenty of upside, but his lost season leaves plenty of unknowns entering Week 1.

Williams’ first year in the league saw him set a pair of Bears rookie records for passing yards (3,541) and touchdowns (20). However, he failed to live up to his No. 1 pick expectations. Especially with No. 2 overall pick taking the league by storm. Chicago has spent all offseason building around Williams, with a new head coach, offensive line and pass catching room. How the quarterback responds will determine the Bears’ level of success.

The Bears and Vikings will still have plenty of football to play after Week 1. But the matchup will be extremely telling for both franchise’s quarterback situation.

