Chicago Bears NFC North rival revealed as DJ Moore’s nightmare matchup

While the Chicago Bears have made plenty of changes to their offense, wide receiver DJ Moore will still lead the receiving room. He’ll just need to be cautious whenever the Bears take on a division rival.

Moore has been Chicago’s WR1 ever since his arrival via trade from the Carolina Panthers. He has grown a strong connection with quarterback Caleb Williams and their tandem will continue to be crucial if the team wants to take a step forward. When opposing defenses see the Bears on their schedule, Moore will be one of the first names they circle.

That includes the Minnesota Vikings, who come to Soldier Field in Week 1 for Monday Night Football. Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr is certainly excited for the matchup, as he has been Moore’s nightmare matchup since joining the Bears, via Ryan Smith of Pro Football Focus.

“Moore has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL since he entered the league in 2018, averaging more than 1,000 yards per season,” Smith wrote. “He’s been a hard player to stop, but no cornerback has given him more trouble than Byron Murphy Jr. over the past few seasons.”

“In Week 4 of the 2022 season, Moore was targeted three times with Murphy in coverage, failing to catch any passes, two of which resulted in interceptions (0.0 passer rating),” he continued. “In the three matchups following that, Murphy allowed just nine receptions, 67 yards and zero touchdowns and recorded another interception.”

DJ Moore vs Minnesota Vikings

The interceptions while Moore was being targeted aren’t all the wide receiver’s fault. Chicago had spotty quarterback play prior to Williams, and it’s not like his rookie year was dominant. However, the Vikings have always given Moore trouble throughout his career.

In his six games against the Vikings, the receiver has caught 40 passes for 451 yards and a touchdown. Against teams Moore has faced at least six times, he has only produced less against the Arizona Cardinals (22 receptions for 226 yards and a touchdown). With Chicago facing Minnesota twice, Moore must find a way to get past Murphy and the opposing pass defense.

Based on his overall production with the Bears, Moore certainly has the skills to do so. Over his 34 total games with the team, Moore has caught 194 passes for 2,330 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 140 targets led the team in 2024.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see that fact remain the same come 2025. Whether it’s the Vikings or whoever the Bears are facing, Chicago needs Moore at his best.

Chicago Bears boost pass game

Moore on his own brings plenty of optimism to Chicago’s passing attack. However, the Bears have gone above and beyond in bolstering their offense. Those moves should help Moore take a step forward as a true WR1.

Ben Johnson stepping in as head coach should provide a boost to everyone on the offense. In his final year with the Detroit Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown led the way with 115 receptions for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns. If Moore is filling that role, the wide receiver would be in for a breakout season.

The Bears have a brand new offensive line in place with three new faces on the interior. Furthermore, the team has bolstered out their receiving room at large, adding rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden. While some may say there will be too many cooks in the kitchen, defenses can’t solely focus on Moore with so much talent spread out across the field.

Like every player on the Bears, Moore will need to prove he is a strong fit in Johnson’s offense. But if the head coach’s gameplan goes off without a hitch, the wide receiver will be leaving no doubts about his status in Chicago.

