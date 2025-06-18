Chicago Bears rival predicted to steal All-Pro at trade deadline

As the Chicago Bears look for a pass rush boost, trading for Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro Trey Hendrickson has been a major point of discussion throughout the offseason. However, the Bears aren’t the only team that has been connected to Hendrickson.

Which makes sense based off of the Bengals star’s most recent performances. Hendrickson has recorded 17.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons and has been named to the Pro Bowl in four straight. The 2024 season marked his first All-Pro nomination as he led the league in sacks.

Until the Bengals reach a resolution with Hendrickson, his status will be up in the air. But if the Bears aren’t trading for him, the worst case scenario is a member of the NFC North landing him. While the trade deadline isn’t on any franchise’s mind just yet, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report is predicting the Green Bay Packers will ultimately swing a deal for Hendrickson.

“The most realistic scenario involves several NFC pass rush-needy contenders pursuing Hendrickson, as Cincinnati would probably want to avoid dealing him within the conference,” Gagnon said. “It works out well that the Commanders, Packers and Lions are probably the teams that best fit the need profile here.”

“The Packers have more of a need here than the Lions and more cap room than the Commanders,” he continued. “Ergo, they win these sweepstakes.” Trey Hendrickson joins Green Bay Packers If Hendrickson were to get traded to any team in the NFC North it would be devastating for the Bears. But going to their biggest rival in the Packers would throw some extra salt in the wound. Still, it’s clear to see why the Packers would be involved with Hendrickson. Rashan Gary led the team with 7.5 sacks in 2024. Devonte Wyatt was the only other player with at least five. The Packers have intriguing pieces like Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox and Lukas Van Ness, but none of them are proven options at this stage of their career. Adding Hendrickson gives the Packers an edge rusher to build around and an imposing tandem with Gary. Then, Green Bay’s depth would become a serious problem for opposing teams, as they’d have numerous options to get to the quarterback. But with Hendrickson’s imposing figure, the offensive line would always be on their toes. Hendrickson would make any team in the league better, including the Packers. The Bears would have to alter their gameplan significantly should they have to face the All-Pro twice a year. Chicago Bears fading in Hendrickson sweepstakes While the Bears have been linked to Hendrickson, it seems more like a pipe dream than tried and true interest. There’s always a chance general manager Ryan Poles shocks the NFL. But there are numerous hurdles Chicago would need to get over to actually acquire Hendrickson. The reason he is in limbo is due to his contract demands. Despite leading the league in sacks, the Bengals haven’t given him a long-term contract. Any team acquiring Hendrickson would also need to pay him, and that doesn’t come cheap. Chicago already has Montez Sweat on a $98 million contract and just signed Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million deal. The idea of Sweat and Hendrickson on the outside is tantalizing, but the Bears have invested a good chunk of their cap space into their pass rushers. To acquire Hendrickson, it’s going to cost valuable draft capital. Ben Johnson’s arrival has brought plenty of hype, but the team is still building their foundation. The Bears may be uncomfortable mortgaging the future as they continue to build the roster in his vision. If Chicago is clearly in the playoff hunt come trade deadline, perhaps they choose to go all-in. But all the pieces would need to align perfectly first. And they’d need to fend off the pesky Packers.

Chicago Bears officially announce initial training camp plan Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE