Chicago Bears rival urged to trade for All-Pro target

As the Chicago Bears figure out their roster for head coach Ben Johnson’s first year on the job, the team has been linked to a number of blockbuster trades. But the Bears aren’t the only team in the NFC North looking to make a splash.

Specifically, Chicago has been named one of the teams most capable of trading for Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. While the team has signed both Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase to extensions, Hendrickson remains without a new deal. Because of that, the Bengals have allowed the All-Pro to seek a trade.

It remains to be seen whether a trade will actually come to fruition. Any deal would come with Hendrickson’s requested contract on top. But if a franchise were to trade for Hendrickson, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report sees the Detroit Lions as the perfect fit.

“The Detroit Lions might have made a deeper postseason run in 2024 if not for defensive injuries,” Knox wrote. “One of the biggest came early in the year when star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg injury.”

“Even before that setback, though, the Lions needed a high-end complementary pass-rusher. They traded for Za’Darius Smith at the 2024 deadline but released him at the start of the offseason.”

“The Lions should see if they can pull off what other teams, to this point, have been unable to do and acquire Hendrickson,” Knox continued. “Pairing him with Hutchinson would give Detroit arguably the most disruptive pass-rushing tandem in the NFL.”

“A rookie might be equally effective and would certainly be more budget-friendly,” Knox concluded. “However, Hendrickson is a proven playmaker, and the Lions are still equipped with $35.4 million in cap space.”

Trey Hendrickson breaks out with Cincinnati Bengals

Hendrickson arrived to the Bengals in 2021, and he has been voted to the Pro Bowl ever year since. Over 65 total games, the edge rusher has racked up 155 tackles, 112 quarterback hits and 57 sacks. Ultimately, Hendrickson has transformed into one of the best defensive ends in the NFL.

During the 2024 campaign, the current Bengals star made 46 tackles, 36 quarterback hits and a league-leading 17.5 sacks. It was the second-straight year that Hendrickson recorded 17.5. Because of that, it’s easy to see why he is seeking a long-term contract.

There have been murmurs of Hendrickson holding out should he not get the contract he desires. However, that would be a bold choice coming off of his first career All-Pro selection. Still, there needs to be some form of contract resolution between Hendrickson and the Bengals.

But assuming Hendrickson plays in 2025, in Cincinnati or elsewhere, he is poised for another explosive year. Any team would be massively boosting their pass rush should they acquire him in a trade.

Burgeoning Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears rivalry

From 2018-2021, the Lions finished last in the NFC North. That stretch of course came after Detroit missed the playoffs every year from 2000-2010, including their brutal 0-16 2008 season. And while the Lions returned to the postseason in 2011, 2014 and 2016, they lost in the Wild Card every time.

However, the 2025 Lions are a completely different breed. They’re coming off of a run to the Divisional Round in 2024 after making the NFC Championship in 2023. Head coach Dan Campbell has breathed new life in Detroit and turned them into one of the strongest Super Bowl contenders in the NFL.

The Bears are trying to take a bit of that spark, hiring Campbell’s offensive coordinator in Johnson as their next head coach. But Chicago also knows that their recent history is looking a lot like Detroit’s. The Bears haven’t made the playoffs since 2020 and haven’t won a playoff game since 2010. In terms of their rivalry, Detroit is currently the aggressor.

But Johnson and company are looking to change that. The new head coach got a full view of how a successful organization runs. Now, he’s looking to take all of that knowledge and experience and infuse it on the Bears.

Insider shakes up Chicago Bears draft plans with defensive suggestion Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE